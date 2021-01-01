पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर काैँसिल चुनाव:गिद्दड़बाहा को छोड़ मलोट, मुक्तसर में नहीं हो पाया उम्मीदवारों का एलान

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
मुक्तसर जिले की 3 नगर काैँसिलाें के चुनावों के नामांकन भरने आज से शुरू हो गए हैं। हालांकि चुनाव 14 फरवरी को होने हैं, परंतु चुनावों को लेकर सियासी पार्टियों ने अभी ज्यादा हलचल नहीं देखी जा रही। कांग्रेस ने गिद्दड़बाहा को छोड़ मलोट व मुक्तसर नगर कौंसिल चुनाव के लिए अपना एक भी उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किया है। हालांकि अकाली दल व आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपने उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि मुक्तसर जिले की मुक्तसर, गिद्दड़बाहा व मलोट तीन नगर काैंसिलाें में चुनाव होने तय है, परंतु सभी उम्मीदवार अभी मैदान न आने के कारण उम्मीदवारों के कई नामों को लेकर चर्चाएं चल रही हैं। जिले में तीन नगर कौंसिलों के चुनाव मेंं 172120 मतदाता अपने मत का उपयोग करेंगे, जिनमें 90982 पुरूष, 81134 महिलाएं व 3 थर्ड जेंडर शामिल हैं।

गिद्दड़बाहा को छोड़ कांग्रेस ने नहीं उतारे उम्मीदवार, शिअद व आप ने ज्यादातर उम्मीदवार किए घोषित

मुक्तसर नगर कौंसिल के 31 वार्डाें के लिए शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने 29 वार्डाें से अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी है, जबकि 8 व 19 वार्ड के लिए अभी तक शिअद ने अपने उम्मीदवार नहीं ऐलाने। आप ने 20 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी है, परंतु वार्ड नं. 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13,, 15, 17, 21 से अभी तक उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किए।

इसी तरह मलोट में 27 वार्डाें मेंं से अकाली दल ने 14 वार्डाें के लिए व आप ने 24 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान कर दिया है। गिद्दड़बाहा के 19 वार्डाें में से आप ने 17, शिरोमणि अकाली दल ने 15 व कांग्रेस ने भी 15 वार्डाें से उम्म्मीदवारोंं का ऐलान कर दिया गया है जबकि बाकी वार्डाें से अभी उम्मीदवारों का सामने आना बाकी है।

प्रशासन भी अभी तक चुनावों लेकर ज्यादा सक्रिय नहीं

मुक्तसर, गिद्दड़बाहा, मलोट नगर काैंसिलाें के चुनाव के लिए 30 जनवरी शनिवार से नामांकन भरने की शुरूआत हो जाएगी। नामांकन भरने की तिथि 30 जनवरी से 3 फरवरी तक है। चार फरवरी को भरे गए नामांकनों की जांच होगी जबकि 5 फरवरी को नामांकन वापिस लिए जा सकेंगे और उसी दिन ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी द्वारा उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान अलॉट किए गए जाएंगे।

