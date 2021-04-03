पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं न लगाकर बच्चों को स्कूल आने के लिए मजबूर कर रहा प्रबंधन, व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • एचएम डीएवी स्कूल के बाहर पैरेंट्स वेल्फेयर सोसायटी ने दिया 2 घंटे धरना, कहा

फिरोजपुर परेंट्स वेल्फेयर सोसायटी के सदस्यों ने शहर के एचएम डीएवी स्कूल के बाहर स्कूल की मनमानी के विरोध में गेट के बाहर धरना दिया। इस दौरान जब स्कूल से प्रिंसिपल की गाड़ी को बाहर निकालने के लिए कर्मचारी ने अनुरोध किया तो प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गाड़ी को रास्ता नहीं दिया।

प्रदर्शनकारियों ने आरोप लगाए कि स्कूल की मनमानी की शिकायत को लेकर प्रिंसिपल अनूप चौहान के पास गए थे तो उन्होंने उनसे बुरा बर्ताव करते उन्हें ऑफिस से बाहर जाने को कहा। सोसायटी के प्रधान प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा, पेरेंट्स तजिंद्र सिंह, प्रिंस शर्मा, शंटी सेठी, सोनिया शर्मा, मीनू वधावन, रजनी उप्पल, शंटी सेठी, सुखविंद्र सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, गुरबख्श सिंह ने आरोप लगाए कि स्कूल की ओर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई न करवाकर बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है। वह करीब 2 घंटे तक धरने पर बैठे रहे जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे डिप्टी डीईओ कोमल अरोड़ा ने पेरेंट्स को समझाया व दो दिन में पूरी व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से करवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

समय पर चल रही ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं : प्रिंसिपल

स्कूल प्रिंसिपल अनूप चौहान ने कहा कि सोसायटी के सदस्य जब भी स्कूल में अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर आए हैं हर बार उनका सम्मान किया गया हैै। आज उनका तरीका सही नहीं था जिसके चलते उन्होंने पेरेंट्स को कहा कि वह आराम से बैठकर बात करें। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूल में नियमित ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं ।

