ऑनलाइन:मंडल ने रेलवे में सबसे पहले शुरू की ऑनलाइन स्क्रैप सेल

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीआरएम की अपील-वेंडर पोर्टल पर करें पंजीकृत

फिरोजपुर रेलवे मंडल नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे में विभाग द्वारा किए जा रहे नए प्रयासों में बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेता है। मंडल ने अब नॉदर्न रेलवे में सबसे पहले ऑनलाइन स्क्रैप सेल सिस्टम टीएमएस की शुरुआत की है। इससे जहां मैनपावर की जरूरत कम हुई है, वहीं कई तरह के खर्च में बचत हुई है। मंडल लगातार इस प्रकार के प्रयास कर रहा है, जिससे रेलवे को सुरक्षित तरीके से ऑपरेट किया जा सके। मंडल में प्रतिवर्ष करीब 2900 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू बिजनेस होता है जोकि मालगाड़ी व कोचिंग यातायात से प्राप्त होता है। इसके लिए मंडल द्वारा करीब 2200 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किया जाता है। मंडल का प्रयास है कि रेवेन्यू को बढ़ाया जाए और खर्च को कम किया जाए।

बता दें कि मंडल द्वारा बाहर से खरीदे जाने वाले सामान व टेंडरिंग को जैम के जरिए पहले ही खरीदा जा रहा है। ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया से जहां खरीदारी व टेंडरिंग में पारदर्शिता आई है, वहीं वेंडरों को ऑनलाइन पूरी प्रक्रिया की जानकारी मिल जाती है। मंडल रेलवे प्रबंधक राजेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि सभी वेंडर खुद को जैम पोर्टल (गर्वनमेंट ई मार्केट प्लेस) पर पंजीकृत करें, जिससे उन्हें ऑनलाइन टेंडरिंग व मंडल को माल की डिमांड की जानकारी मिल सकेगी। रेलवे के स्क्रैप में मैटल उत्तम क्वालिटी का होता है जोकि आम मैटल से महंगा बिकता है।

बीते वर्ष मंडल ने स्क्रैप सेल करके 41 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू प्राप्त किया था। वरिष्ठ मंडल सामग्री प्रबंधक अमित राणा ने बताया कि मंडल द्वारा मई माह से ऑनलाइन सेल शुरू की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बीते वर्ष मंडल को 15 हजार मीट्रिक टन स्क्रैप सेल का टारगेट मिला था और मंडल ने 17 हजार मीट्रिक टन स्क्रैप सेल करके 41 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू प्राप्त किया था। इस बार मंडल को 9 हजार मीट्रिक टन स्क्रैप सेल का टारगेट दिया गया है, जिसमें अब तक 3300 टन स्क्रैप सेल कर 8.65 करोड़ रुपए का रेवेन्यू प्राप्त किया जा चुका है।

