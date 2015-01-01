पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक बहाल:मंडल ने ट्रैक की चेकिंग के बाद 2 मालगाड़ियां चलाई डाउन की पांच पैसेंजर ट्रेनें समय से गंतव्य पहुचेंगी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों के आंदोलन के 68 दिन बाद ट्रैक की चेकिंग कर चलाईं गाड़ियां
  • छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर धनबाद-फिरोजपुर एक्स. की आज से बजेगी सीटी

कृषि कानून के विरोध में रेलवे ट्रैक व स्टेशनों पर धरना देकर बैठे किसानों की ओर से रेलवे ट्रैक व प्लेटफार्म खाली किए जाने के बाद सोमवार को फिरोजपुर मंडल की 2 मालगाड़ियाें को चलाया गया। इनमें एक जिप्सम से भरी हुई मालगाड़ी जम्मू से लखनऊ के लिए चली व दूसरी खाली मालगाड़ी जालंधर से दिल्ली के लिए चली।

वहीं सोमवार से मालगाड़ियों का परिचालन शुरू होने के साथ ही मेल एक्सप्रेस गाड़ियों का भी परिचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को फिरोजपुर छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर धनबाद-फिरोजपुर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की सीटी सुनाई देगी जोकि सोमवार को धनबाद से रवाना हुई है व मंगलवार को सुबह 10.45 बजे छावनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर पहुंचेगी। इसके साथ ही मंडल की 32 रेलगाड़ियां इस सप्ताह में अपने गंत्वय को रवाना होंगी जिसका मंडल की ओर से शेड्यूल जारी किया गया है।

ट्रेनों के परिचालन के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए मंडल रेल प्रबधक राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि 24 सितंबर से किसान आंदोलन के कारण मंडल से चलने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेनें जिनमें से कुछ रद तथा कुछ को आंशिक रूप से रद कर चलाया जा रहा है उनका संचालन शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने किसान भाइयों को धन्यवाद एवं आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि पंजाब की जनता की परेशानियों को देखते हुए व प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के अनुरोध पर उन्होंने रेल विभाग को संपूर्ण परिचालन के लिए सहमति दी है।

आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी ने लिया सुरक्षा का जायजा

शनिवार की शाम को जैसे ही यह सूचना मिली तो आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपीएफ ने रेलवे स्टेशनों पर सुरक्षा प्रबंधों का जायजा लिया। फिरोजपुर मंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले पंजाब व जम्मू एवं काश्मीर के संपूर्ण ट्रैकों की फिटिंग की पूर्णतया जांच की गई क्योंकि ट्रेनों का परिचालन बीते दो माह से बंद था। उन्होंने बताया कि आज दिन के 12 बजे तक जांच करने के पश्चात यह सुनिश्चित किया गया कि ट्रेन परिचालन संभव है तब दो मालगाड़ियों का परिचालन लगभग 2 बजे रवाना किया गया। इनमें से एक जिप्सम से भरी हुई मालगाड़ी जम्मू से लखनऊ के लिए चली व दूसरी खाली मालगाड़ी जालंधर से दिल्ली के चली।

ये ट्रेनें हुईं बहाल

  • 02903 मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल।
  • 02237 बिलासुपर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल।
  • 03007 धनबाद-फिरोजपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल।
  • 02587 गोरखपुर-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल।
  • 02919 अम्बेडकरनगर-श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटडा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल।

24 से बहाल होने वाली ट्रेनें

  • 03308 फिरोजपुर-धनबाद एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 05098 जम्मूतवी-भागलपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 02331 हावड़ा-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 04624 अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 04651 जयनगर-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 01449 जबलपुर-श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 02462 श्रीमाता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा-नई दिल्ली एक्स.

25 को बहाल होंगी ये ट्रेनें

  • 04623 सहरसा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 04652 अमृतसर-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 02920 श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा-अम्बेडकरनगर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 01450 श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा-जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 02461 नई दिल्ली- श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल

26 से बहाल होने वाली ट्रेनें

  • 05097 भागलपुर-जम्मूतवी एक्स. स्पेशल
  • 02332 जम्मूतवी-हावड़ा एक्स. स्पेशल

27 से 04656 फिरोजपुर-पटना एक्स.

1 दिसंबर 04611 वाराणसी-माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा एक्स

28 से चलने वाली ट्रेनें

  • 04655 पटना-फिरोजपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 05251 दरभंगा-जलंधर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 09027 बांद्रा टर्मिनस–जम्मूतवी एक्स
  • 02588 जम्मूतवी-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 09803 कोटा- श्रीमाता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा एक्स.

29 से चलने वाली ट्रेनें

  • 05252 जलंधर-दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 29 से
  • 05531 सहरसा-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 29 से
  • 04612 श्रीमाता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-वाराणसी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल
  • 09804 श्री माता वैष्णों देवी कटड़ा-कोटा एक्स

30 से

  • 09028 जम्मूतवी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्स
  • 05532 अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्स
