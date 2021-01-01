पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष मार्च:मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनरों ने किसानों के समर्थन में निकाला रोष मार्च

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्र सरकार का फूंका पुतला, एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

मेडिकल प्रैक्टिशनर एसोसिएशन पंजाब जिला मुक्तसर की तरफ से जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. दीदार सिंह की अध्यक्षता में किसानों की हिमायत में रोष मार्च निकाला गया तथा केंद्र सरकार का पुतला फूंका गया। रोष मार्च में ब्लाॅक मुक्तसर, ब्लाॅक लक्खेवाली, ब्लाॅक दोदा, ब्लाॅक मलोट, बरीवाला के अतिरिक्त किसान संगठनों ने भाग लिया। इसके उपरांत डीसी एमके अराविंद कुमार को मैमोरंडम दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. दीदार सिंह ने कहा

कि कृषि कानून तुरंत रद्द होने चाहिएं। यहां स अवसर पर जिला चेयरमैन जगसीर सिंह, ब्लाॅक दोदा के प्रधान डॉ. गुरमीत सिंह, ब्लाॅक प्रधान मुक्तसर बलविंदर सिंह, ब्लाॅक बरीवाला प्रधान सुखजीत सिंह, लक्खेवाली के प्रधान डॉ. बलविंदर सिंह मदरसा व मलोट के डॉ. बलवीर सिंह सचदेवा, राज्य उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. जगवीर सिंह, ब्लाॅक प्रधान डॉ. रिशीकेश भोली, गोबिंद सिंह, ब्लाॅक प्रधान किसान यूनियन राजेवाल ने भी संबोधित किया। रैली में डॉ. हरदयाल सिंह, डॉ. कृष्ण चंद, डॉ. बलविंदर सिंह, डॉ. रणजीत सिंह, डॉ. बेअंत सिंह, डॉ. हरफूल सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

