मजदूर कैंप:गांव कोटभाई में मेगा मजदूर कैंप लगाया, योजनाओं के फार्म भरे

गिद्दड़बाहा4 घंटे पहले
प्रशासन ने विधायक अमरिंदर सिंह राज वडिंग के निर्देश पर गांव कोटभाई में मेगा मजदूर कैंप लगाया, जिसमें मजदूरों के लाभपात्री कार्ड बनाने संबंधी फार्म भरे गए। एसडीएम ओम प्रकाश ने कैंप का उद्घाटन किया। विधायक राजा वडिंग के निजी सहायक दीपक तेजा बुबानियां, गुरपिंदर सिंह मंटा मलोट और इंचार्ज जश्न चहल ने बताया कि कैंप में लाभपात्री कार्डों के अलावा इन कार्डों के जरिए मिलने वाली 117 तरह की स्कीमों के फार्म भी भरे गए हैं। इसके अलावा सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग ने नई पेंशनों संबंधी फार्म भी भरे। उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक राजा वडिंग की सोच है कि लोगों को बुनियादी सुविधाएं उनके दरवाजे पर मिले। इस

मौके गांव के सरपंच बाबू सिंह मान, पंच गुरविंदर सिंह गिंदी, गुरमीत सिंह, जगसीर सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, दलबारा सिंह, रेशम सिंह, जसविंदर जस्सी, गौरव शर्मा, जीओजी फुलेल सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, राजू डेयरी वाला, बलविंदर कौर सहित लेबर इंस्पेक्टर लवप्रीत कौर, पेंशन सुपरवाइजर कुलविंदर कौर और पंचायत सचिव नवतेज सिंह मौजूद थे।

