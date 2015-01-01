पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:तीन दिनों में तीन डिग्री गिरा पारा, 10 किमी. प्रतिघंटा से चल रही हवा, ठिठुरन बढ़ी

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 2019 से 2020 का दिसंबर ठंडा, अभी और बढ़ सकती है सर्दी

कपिल सेठी| बुधवार को दिसंबर माह के मध्य में एकाएक ठंड ने जबरदस्त दस्तक दी है। बुधवार को पूरा दिन लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए तो वहीं कुछ लोग अलाव सेेंकते भी दिखाई दिए। वाहन चालकों ने भी ठंड से बचाव के लिए हाथों में दस्तानें, सिर पर टोपी व शॉल का सहारा लिया। ठंड की दस्तक को लेकर कृषि माहिरों का कहना है कि इससे फसलों को खूब लाभ होगा तो वहीं डाॅक्टरों ने लोगों को ठंड के

शुरूआती दिनों में गर्म कपड़ों से अपनी बॉडी को ढंककर रखने की सलाह दी है। बुधवार को जिले में अधिकतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस तो न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा तो वहीं पूरा दिन 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से शीत लहर जारी रही। वहीं बीते वर्ष की बात करें तो आज के दिन जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तो अधिकतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस था। बीते एक सप्ताह से ठंड ने अपने तेवर दिखाने शुरू कर दिए थे मगर बुधवार को सुबह एकाएक तापमान गिरने से लोग पूरा दिन ठिठुरते नजर आए।

गेहूं, सरसों व चना की फसलों को होगा फायदा, ज्यादा ठंड से आलू को हो सकता है नुकसान

कोहरा में संभलकर चलाएं वाहन, मोड़ों पर रिफ्लेक्टर वाले साइन बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगे

धुंध के मौसम में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर अंकुश लगाने संबंधी बातचीत करते हुए जिला यातायात प्रभारी ने बताया कि उनकी ओर सेे जल्द ही चौराहों पर वाहनों को रोककर उन पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए जाएंगे व वाहन चालकों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जिले में जितने भी दुर्घटना संभावित प्वांइट हैं वहां पर व मोड़ों पर रिफ्लेक्टर वाले साइन बोर्ड लगाए जाएंगे जिन पर वाहन की लाइट पड़ते ही चालक को आगे की स्थिति का आभास हो सके। वहीं उन्होंने वाहन चालकों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि जिंदगी अनमोल है। धुंध के दिनों में वाहनों को संयम से चलाएं।

आलू में लग सकती है बीमारी

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के डॉयरेक्टर डॉ. गुरजंट सिंह औलख ने बताया कि मौजूदा स्थिति में गेहूं, सरसों, चना व आलू की बिजाई की गई है। इन सभी फसलों को अब लगातार पड़ने वाली ठंड से भरपूर फायदा मिलेगा। वहीं उन्होंने आलू की फसल के बारे में कहा कि अगर आने वाले कुछ दिनों मंें बिल्कुल धूप नहीं निकली तो आलू में बीमारी हो सकती है इसके अलावा ठंड से किसी तरह का कोई नुकसान नहीं है।

