पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मीटिंग:माइग्रेटरी पल्स पोलियो राउंड संबंधी की मीटिंग

गुरु हरसहाएएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विनोद सरीन के दिशा-निर्देशों के तहत डॉ. बलबीर कुमार सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी सीएचसी गुरु हरसहाए की रहनुमाई में सीएचसी गुरु हरसहाए में माइग्रेटरी पल्स पोलियो के संबंध में स्टाफ से मीटिंग की। जिस संबंधी समूह स्टाफ को संबोधन करते हुए एसएमओ डॉ. बलबीर कुमार ने जानकारी दी कि 1, 2 व 3 नवंबर को माइग्रेटरी पल्स पोलियो का दूसरा राउंड होगा। जिस तहत हमेशा की तरह जन्म से लेकर 5 वर्ष की आयू तक के सारे बच्चो को पोलियो की बूंदे पिलाई जाएगी।

इस राउंड में सिर्फ स्लम एरिया, झुगिया-झोपड़िया, भठो, अनाज मंडिया, उसारी वाली जगह, शैलर, फैक्ट्रियां व अन्य कवर किए जाएंगे। टीमें कोविड-19 की हिदयतों की पालना करते हुए घर-घर जा कर बच्चों को पोलियो बूंदे पिलायगे। इस मौके बिक्की कौर बीईई ने कहा कि ब्लाक को कवर करने के लिए अगर कोई भी बच्चा पोलियो रोकू बूंदे से वांझा न रह सके और इस राउंड में टोटल 795 बच्चे कवर किए जाएगे । इस मौके चिमन सिंह एसआई, प्रीतम सिंह एसआई और समूह मल्टीपरपज हेल्थ वर्कर मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें