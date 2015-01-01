पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:लूटपाट के लिए नकाबपोश लुटेरों ने ज्वेलर पर किए 3 फायर, एक गोली पांव में लगी

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिरोजपुर शहर के टाहली मोहल्ला और छावनी में दिनदहाड़े वारदात

फेस्टीवल सीजन में जिले में लूटपाट की वारदातें लगातार हो रही है। लोग खुद को असुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं। बुधवार को शहर और कैंट एरिया में दो जगहों पर लुटेरों ने दो वारदातों को अंजाम दिया। शहर के टाहली मोहल्ला रामानंद गली में तरुण गुप्ता ज्वेलर्स की दुकान पर दिन-दहाड़े दो नकाबपोशों ने लूटपाट के लिए गोलियां चलाईं, जिससे ज्वैलर तरुण घायल हो गया।

लुटेरे के हाथ कुछ नहीं लग पाया और वह फायरिंग करते हुए फरार हो गए। घायल ज्वेलर को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां से उसे फरीदकोट मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेफर कर दिया गया। वहीं, छावनी में डीआरएम कार्यालय से ड्यूटी खत्म कर बाहर निकल रहे रेलवे के एक अधिकारी से स्कूटी सवार 3 युवक झपटमारी करके मोबाइल फोन छीनकर फरार हो गए। दोनों मामलों में सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच की।

ज्वेलर के पारिवारिक मेंबरों ने बाइक पर भागते लुटेरों का पीछा किया तो फिर किया एक फायर

डेयरी मालिक एवं भाजपा नेता दविंदर बजाज ने बताया कि उनकी दुकान के साथ ही तरुण गुप्ता ज्वेलरी का होलसेल का काम करते हैं। वह सुबह अपनी दुकान में बैठे थे कि दो नकाबपोश बाइक पर आए। वे बाइक बाहर खड़ी करके दुकान के अंदर गए। दुकान में घुसते ही दोनों युवकों ने तरुण गुप्ता से सामान निकालकर देने को कहा, जिसका विरोध करने पर नकाबपोश युवकों ने उसके ऊपर पिस्तौल से फायरिंग कर दी। एक गोली तरुण के पांव पर लगी, जिससे वह घायल हो गया।

दुकान में एक के बाद एक तीन गोलियां चलने की आवाज सुनकर दुकान में ही बने घर से पारिवारिक मेंबर दुकान में आ गए और बाहर भी लोग इकट्ठा होने लगे। दुकान में नकाबपोशों को कुछ सामान न मिलता देख दौड़ते हुए बाहर आ गए। जब पारिवारिक सदस्य भी उनके पीछे बाहर आए तो लुटेरों ने एक और फायर उनकी तरफ किया और वह बाइक पर भाग गए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखने पर पता चला कि उक्त युवक दुकान पर आने से पहले पीछे की गली में खड़े होकर किसी से फोन पर बात कर रहे थे।

जब वे दुकान में फायरिंग करने के बाद भागे तो एक अन्य बाइक पर पीछे से दो लोग भी उनके दौड़ाते हुए गए जोकि उनके ही साथ थे। पुलिस दुकान में फायरिंग करने वाले युवकों की पहचान करने में जुटी हुई है। डीएसपी बरिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि तरुण गुप्ता के बयान दर्ज करके जांच की जा रही है। जांच के दौरान काफी तथ्य सामने आए है, जिनके आधार पर जल्द आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में होंगे।

रेलवे अधिकारी का मोबाइल छीन फरार हुए स्कूटी सवार

बुधवार शाम को जब रेलवे मंडल कार्यालय से एक अधिकारी ड्यूटी खत्म कर घर की तरफ जा रहे थे तो एक एक्टिवा पर आए 3 युवक उनके हाथ से उनका मोबाइल छीनकर फरार हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार वरिष्ठ मंडल परिचालन प्रबंधक सुधीर कुमार शाम करीब 5.15 बजे ड्यूटी खत्म कर घर की तरफ जाने के लिए कार्यालय के मेन गेट से पैदल बाहर निकले तो कार्यालय के सामने पीछे से आ रहे स्कूटी सवार 3 युवकों ने झपटमारी करके उनके हाथ से उनका मोबाइल छीन लिया और तेज रफ्तार स्कूटी पर फरार हो गए। रेलवे अधिकारी के मोबाइल की कीमत 50 हजार रुपए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें