कृषि कानून:मोदी को कृषि कानूनों का फैसला वापस लेना पड़ेगा चाहे इसके लिए पूरे पंजाब को दिल्ली जाना पड़े, हम तैयार हैं

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों के समर्थन में आम आदमी पार्टी के हलका इंचार्ज ने की मीटिंग

भाजपा की तरफ से पार्लियामेंट में देश के मुद्दों को लेकर सर्दियों में बुलाए जाने वाले सेशन को मुल्तवी करना लोकतंत्र को तार-तार करता है। मोदी सरकार के इस फैसले ने किसान विरोधी चेहरे को जग जाहिर कर दिया। यह बात आम आदमी पार्टी के हलका फिरोजपुर के पूर्व इंचार्ज एडवोकेट रजनीश दहिया ने बुधवार को गांवों में अपने दौरे के दौरान लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा को पता था कि यदि पार्लियामेंट का सेशन बुलाया जाता है सेशन में मौजूदा देश का सबसे बड़ा किसान आंदोलन और किसानी कानूनों पर बहस होनी थी परंतु मोदी सरकार अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भाग रही है। सेशन को न बुलाने का

फैसला करके अपनी नाकामी और काले कानूनों की विफलता को साबित कर दिया है। एडवोकेट दहिया की तरफ से पिछले कई दिनों से देहाती हलके गांव चुग्गते वाला, अनारकली, थसती बैलर, मूसे वाला, भाला फराए मल, प्रेमे वाला, जम्मू बस्ती, बस्ती अकालियों वाली में किसानी कानून के खिलाफ चल रहे संघर्ष में अधिक से अधिक हिस्सा लेने और योगदान डालने के लिए हलके लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। उनके साथ ब्लाक प्रधान गुरनेक सिंह कुलगडी, सर्कल इंचार्ज कशमीर सिंह लोहगढ़, परमजीत सिंह जम्मू, सुरजीत सिंह जम्मू, जतिंद्र सिंह सहित कई वालंटीयर भी उपस्थित थे।

