जागरूक:मुक्तसर के पुलिस कर्मी गुजरात से अरुणाचल तक साइकिल चलाकर कोरोना संबंधी करेंगे जागरूक

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  • एसएसपी (डी) सुडरविली ने झंडी देकर पुलिस कर्मचारियों को किया रवाना

एसएसपी (डी) की हिदायत पर जिला पुलिस विभिन्न तरीकों से लोगों को कोरोना वायरस, नशे से बचाव व ट्रैफिक नियमों के प्रति जागरूक करेगी। जिला पुलिस के 2 साइकिल राइडर्स ने पंजाब से कन्याकुमारी तक लोगों को गुरु नानक देव जी की शिक्षाओं के बारे में जागरूक किया। उसके बाद पंजाब में साइकिल चलाकर कोरोना वायरस से बचाव के लिए जागरूक किया।

इसी के तहत एसएसपी (डी) सुडरविली की हिदायत पर साइकिल राइडर सीनियर सिपाही गुरसेवक सिंह और सिपाही सनमदीप कुमार गुजरात (अहमदाबाद) से यूपी, एमपी, बिहार, वेस्ट बंगाल, आसाम, सिक्किम से होते हुए अपनी साइकिल यात्रा अरुणाचल प्रदेश (ईटानगर) में समाप्त करेंगे। एसएसपी ने झंडी देते हुए साइकिल राइडर्स पुलिस कर्मचारियों को बधाई दी।

एसएसपी ने बताया कि यह साइकिल राइडर 3000 किलोमीटर साइकिल चलाकर अपनी यात्रा 30 दिनों में पूरी करेंगे और रास्ते में लोगों को बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ, नशे के बुरे प्रभावों बारे, वातावरण बचाओ के बारे में जागरूक करेंगे। सेमिनार लगाकर लोगों को संबंधित बैनर व पंफ्लेट्स भी बांटेंगे।

