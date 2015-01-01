पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोर गिरोह के साथ11 मोटरसाइकिलें बरामद:नारकोटिक्स सेल की टीम ने चोर गिरोह का मेंबर गिरफ्तार किया, 3 चोर गिरफ्तार, 7 बाइक बरामद

फिरोजपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • मास्टर की से खोलते थे बाइक, जाली नंबर प्लेट लगा बेचते थे

शुक्रवार को नारकोटिक सेल की टीम ने चोर गिरोह के मेंबर को गिरफ्तार करके उससे 11 मोटरसाइकिलों बरामद की है। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई में चोर का साथी भाग निकला। दोनों आरोपी गुरु हरसहाए के आसपास के इलाकों से मास्टर चाबी लगाकर बाइक चोरी कर जाली नंबर प्लेट लगाकर आगे बेच देते थे। नारकोटिक्स सेल टीम ने थाना गुरु हरसहाए में मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

नारकोटिक्स सेल फिरोजपुर के इंचार्ज बलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि टीम को चोर गिरोह के बारे में सूचना मिली थी कि सुखदेव सिंह उर्फ सुक्खा पुत्र वीरू और लवप्रीत उर्फ रिंकू पुत्र हरमेश सिंह निवासी भट्ठा बस्ती गुरु हरसहाए मोटरसाइकिल चोरी करके उन पर जाली नंबर प्लेट लगाकर आगे बेचते है। सुखदेव सिंह उर्फ सुक्खा चोरी की बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल पर जाली नंबर प्लेट लगाकर और लवप्रीत सिंह उर्फ रिंकी एक अन्य बाइक जिसके आगे नंबर प्लेट नहीं है, पर गोलूका मोड़ की तरफ जा रहे है।

सूचना के आधार पर एएसआई नरेंद्रपाल सिंह ने पुलिस पार्टी के साथ गोलूका मोड़ पर नाकेबंदी कर सुखदेव सिंह को गिरफ्तार करके उससे चोरी की बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल बरामद की जबकि लवप्रीत भाग निकला। उन्होंने बताया, आरोपी की निशानदेही पर 10 और चोरी की मोटरसाइकिल बरामद की गई है। दोनों आरोपियों के थाना गुरु हरसहाए में 379,411 व 483 आईपीसी के तहत मामला दर्ज कर अगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। वहीं नारकोटिक्स सेल के इंचार्ज बलवंत सिंह ने कहा कि अभी आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है, जिससे और मोटरसाइकिल बरामद होने की संभावना है।

3 चोर गिरफ्तार, 7 बाइक बरामद

सिटी पुलिस ने 3 व्यक्तियों को चोरी की 7 मोटरसाइकिलों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई सुखचैन सिंह ने बताया कि वह पुलिस पार्टी के साथ गश्त के दौरान मच्छी मंडी के नजदीक पहुंचे तो उनको गुप्त सूचना मिली कि बलवंत सिंह उर्फ सोनू निवासी गांव काकू वाला, आकाश निवासी बस्ती शेखां वाली और बिल्ला उर्फ पोल निवासी बस्ती निजामदीन वाली मोटरसाइकिल चोरी करके सस्ते दाम पर बेचते है। पुलिस ने रेड करके तीनों व्यक्तियों को बताई गई जगह से गिरफ्तार किया तो मौके पर उनसे चोरी के बिना नंबर तीन स्पलेंडर मोटरसाइकिल बरामद हुई। पूछताछ की तो चार और मोटरसाइकिल बरामद हुए। आरोपियों पर 379,411 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है।

