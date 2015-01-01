पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:स्कूल में नेशनल डी वार्मिंग-डे मनाया, सरकारी हाई स्मार्ट छांगा राय उताड़ में आयोजन

गुरु हरसहाए2 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विनोद सरीन और सीएचसी गुरु हरसहाए के सीनियर मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. बलवीर कुमार के निर्देश पर गांव छांगा राय उताड़ के सरकारी हाई स्मार्ट स्कूल में नेशनल डी वार्मिंग-डे मनाया गया। डॉ. शिवम और बीईई बिक्की कौर ने स्टाफ और विद्यार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए इस दिन के महत्व के बारे बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि पेट के कीड़ों से मुक्ति के लिए 1 से 19 वर्ष की आयु तक के बच्चों को सरकार द्वारा निशुल्क एल्बेंडाजोल की गोलियां खिलाई जा रही है।

अगर किसी बच्चे के पेट में कीड़े हो तो उसकी सही बढ़ोतरी व विकास में रुकावट आती है। कुपोषण, अमिनिया, सुस्त रहना, पढ़ाई में मन का न लगना, भार घटना, भूख न लगना व अन्य तकलीफें हो सकती है। नंगे पांव घूमने, खुले में शौच जाने, नेल न काटने, साफ-सफाई का ख्याल न रखने से पेट में कीड़े हो सकते है। डॉ. हरबंस और डॉ. गुरविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि खाना खाने से पहले और पाखाना जाने से बाद अच्छी तरह हाथ धोएं।

जंक फूड या फास्ट फूड न खाएं, घर का बना खाना ही खाएं, मांसाहारी लोग अच्छी तरह मांस पक्का के खाएं। एल्बेंडाजोल की गोली खाना खाने के बाद चबा कर खाई जाए। जो बच्चे किसी कारण रह जाएं, उनको 17 नवंबर को दवाई खिलाई जाएगी। प्रिंसिपल उमेश कुमार और स्टाफ ने सेहत विभाग की टीम को सहयोग दिया और कोविड सैंपलिंग भी करवाई । इस मौके पर डॉ. सोनिया, बलदेव सिंह सीएचओ, जसविंदर सिंह फार्मेसी अधिकारी, मंगत सिंह फार्मेसी अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

