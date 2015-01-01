पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म-कर्म:गंगा स्नान के समान कोई तीर्थ नहीं : स्वामी कमलानंद

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • समुद्रों में क्षीरसागर तो समस्त नदियों में गंगा जी श्रेष्ठ

श्री कल्याण कमल आश्रम हरिद्वार के अनंत श्री विभूषित 1008 महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि जी महाराज ने कार्तिक महात्म्य सुनाते हुए कहा कि समस्त तीर्थ नदियों में स्नान, चारों धामों के दर्शन, 108 गायों का दान करने का जो फल है वही फल कार्तिक मास व्रत करने एवं महात्म्य श्रवण से मिल जाता है।

हिंदू सनातन को मानने वाले सभी कार्तिक की विशेषताओं को समझते हुए इस माह धर्म-कर्म करते हैं तो उनको अलौकिक सुख एवं अंत में मोक्ष प्राप्त होगा। महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि जी महाराज ने ये विचार श्रीराम भवन में चल रहे वार्षिक कार्तिक महोत्सव के दौरान मंगलवार को श्रद्धालुओं के विशाल जनसमूह के समक्ष प्रवचनों की अमृतवर्षा करते हुए व्यक्त किए।

स्वामी जी महाराज ने कहा कि दीपक सुंदरता का प्रतीक होता है। दीपक प्रज्ज्वलित करना भी भगवान की एक विशेष प्रार्थना करना है। इसलिए कार्तिक माह में दीपदान का खास महत्व है। महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद जी ने कहा कि तीर्थराज प्रयाग में निवास एवं संगम स्नान सिद्धि प्राप्त कराने वाला, दुस्वप्न विनाशक, संपूर्ण पापों को जला देने वाला, दुष्ट ग्रह निवारक, रोग विनाशक, आयु वृद्धि कर्ता होने के कारण तीर्थराज प्रयाग कलियुग में विशेष महत्वपूर्ण है।

उन्होंने कहा कि कलियुग में ऋषि-मुनियों ने मुक्त कंठ से तीर्थराज प्रयाग (जिसमें गंगा, यमुना और सरस्वती का संगम है) को अति श्रेष्ठ कहा है। यदि गंगा स्नान करने हरिद्वार या प्रयाग जा सकें तो बहुत अच्छी बात है। यदि नहीं भी जा सकते हैं तो गंगा जी का स्मरण करते हुए व्यक्ति कहीं भी स्नान करे तो मां गंगा की कृपा से उसे मोक्ष मिल जाता है।

गंगा दर्शन व गंगा स्नान के समान कोई तीर्थ नहीं है। जन्म देने वाली माता के समान कोई गुरू नहीं है। चतुर्भुज नारायण विष्णु के समान कोई देव नहीं हैं। गुरू से परे कोई तत्व नहीं। जैसे चारों वर्णों में ब्राह्मण श्रेष्ठ है। नक्षत्रों में चंद्रमा श्रेष्ठ है। समुद्रों में क्षीरसागर श्रेष्ठ है। ऐसे समस्त नदियों में गंगा जी श्रेष्ठ हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें