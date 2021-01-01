पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:निकाय चुनावों के लिए नामांकन आज से, जिला प्रशासन ने शुरू की तैयारियां, 3 फरवरी तक जारी रहेगी प्रक्रिया

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
नगर कौंसिल /नगर पंचायत के मतदान 14 फरवरी को होने जा रही हैं। इसी कड़ी में फिरोजपुर शहर की नगर कौंसिल के अलावा जीरा, तलवंडी भाई, मुदकी, गुरु हरसहाए व ममदोट में चुनाव होंगे । इसके लिए प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई है । इस संबंधित जानकारी देते अतिरिक्त चुनाव अफसर-कम–एडीसी अरुण कुमार ने बताया कि नामांकन भरने की प्रक्रिया 30 जनवरी से शुरू हो गई है जो 3 फरवरी जारी रहेगी।

नामांकन की पड़ताल 4 फरवरी को की जाएगी जबकि नामांकन वापस लेने की तारीख 5 फरवरी निर्धारित की गई है और इसी तारीख को उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव निशान अलॉट किए जाएंगे। 14 फरवरी को मतदान होगा और मतगणना 17 फरवरी को होगी। एसडीएम कार्यालय में नामांकन भरे जाएंगे। जिले में कुल 6 नगर पंचायत व नगर परिषद के मतदान के लिए 184 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। शनिवार को 10 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जा सकेंगे। एसडीएम अमित गुप्ता ने बताया कि चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुकों को नगर कौंसिल से एनओसी लेनी होगी ।

