पीजीआरएस पोर्टल:अब सेवा केंद्रों से भी पीजीआरएस पोर्टल पर सरकारी विभागों की शिकायतें दे सकते हैं

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सिर्फ 10 रुपए फैसिलिटेशन फीस लगेगी, फार्म भरने का कोई चार्ज नहीं

सरकारी विभागों से संबंधित लोगों की शिकायतों का हल करने के लिए सरकार की तरफ से एक नया पोर्टल पीजीआरएस (पब्लिक ग्रीवेंस रिडरेसल सिस्टम) शुरू किया गया है। इस पोर्टल पर जहां लोग खुद अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकते हैं वहीं अब अपने नजदीकी सेवा केंद्रों से भी इस पोर्टल पर शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकते हैं। डिप्टी कमिश्नर गुरपाल सिंह चाहल ने बताया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति सरकारी विभाग से संबंधित कोई शिकायत दर्ज करवाना चाहता है तो वह नजदीकी सेवा केंद्र में जा कर सरकार की तरफ से बनाए गए पीजीआरएस पोर्टल में अपनी शिकायत दर्ज करवा सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि सेवा केंद्र के द्वारा पीजीआरएस

पोर्टल पर शिकायत दर्ज करने के लिए सिर्फ 10 रुपए फैसिलिटेशन चार्ज के तौर पर लिए जाएंगे और इसके अलावा और कोई फीस नहीं ली जाएगी। फार्म फीलिंग की भी कोई फीस नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि www.connect.punjab.gov.in लिंक द्वारा व्यक्ति खुद भी अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकता है। शिकायत दाखिल होने के बाद शिकायतकर्ता अपना स्टेटस ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकेगा और प्रक्रिया के हर पड़ाव पर उसे एसएमएस के द्वारा भी सूचना मिलती रहेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस पोर्टल द्वारा समयबद्ध ढंग के साथ शिकायत का निपटारा किया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों को इस पोर्टल का अधिक से अधिक लाभ लेने की अपील भी की।

