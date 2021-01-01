पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेंशन फर्जीवाड़ा:जिले में 815 को जारी हुए थे रिकवरी नोटिस सिर्फ दो ही लोग जमा करवाने आए, बाकी पर होगी कार्रवाई

महेंद्र घणघस|फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में पेंशन फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा होने के बाद जांच में जिले में 815 ऐसे केस सामने आए, जिसमें फर्जीवाड़ा कर पेंशन लगवाई थी। विभागीय जांच में सामने आया कि जिले में 815 लोगों ने उम्र 60 साल से कम होने पर भी फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर पेंशन लगवा ली या जमीन होने की सूचना विभाग से छुपा कर पेंशन लगवाई थी। इससे 1,96,53,600 रुपये की राशि प्राप्त की।

जुलाई 2020 में जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग की तरफ से पेंशन के लाभपात्रों की जांच शुरू की गई जिसकी रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेज दी गई है। फर्जी पाए गए 815 पेंशनरों को योजना के तहत ली गई राशि लौटाने के नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं। अब तक दो ने ही रिकवरी राशि दी है।

सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग से फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर पेंशन लगवा डकारे 1.96 करोड़ रुपए

जांच में सामने आया कईयों की आयु 60 से कम- प्रदेश में अकाली सरकार में हजारों लोगों ने फर्जीवाड़ा कर बुढ़ापा पेंशन लगवाई थी। मौजूदा सरकार ने इस फर्जीवाड़े को पकड़ते जांच शुरू करवाई। फिरोजपुर में जांच में 815 ऐसे पेंशन धारक सामने आए जिन्होंने विभाग के साथ फर्जीवाड़ा कर पेंशन लगवाई थी। सामाजिक सुरक्षा विभाग की ओर से बुढ़ापा पेंशन (750 रुपये प्रति माह) उन लोगों को दी जाती है जिनकी आयु 60 साल से अधिक हो और वे भूमिहीन हों। जांच में सामने आया कि 815 लोग ऐसे हैं जिनके पास या तो जमीन है या फिर उनकी आयु 60 साल से कम। जिले में 106504 पात्र पेंशन धारक हैं। इनमें बुढ़ापा पेंशन धारक 77530 हैं। विधवा पेंशन धारक 15116 और विधवाओं के बच्चे पेंशन धारक 8154, अपाहिज 5704 हैं।

813 लोगों की रिकवरी अब भी पेंडिंग -किसी ने भी रिकवरी नहीं दी तो विभाग ने दूसरा नोटिस जारी किया और उसके बाद तीसरा नोटिस भी भेजा जा चुका है। इनमें से जीरा ब्लॉक के दो लोगों ने 21,250 व 17,500 रुपये की रिकवरी दे दी है। शेष 813 लोगों की 1.96 करोड़ रुपये की रिकवरी पेंडिंग है। देखना यह कि विभाग केवल रिकवरी तक ही सीमित रहता है या मामला भी दर्ज करवाएगा।

कार्रवाई करने के लिए सरकार को लिखा : गढवाल

जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी नवीन गढवाल ने बताया कि जांच रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेज दी गई है । जिन लोगों से रिकवरी लेनी है उनको नियमानुसार तीन तीन नोटिस भेज दिए गए है । अब आगामी कार्रवाई के लिए सरकार को लिखा गया है। सरकार की तरफ से जो भी कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देश आएंगे उसी के अनुसार इन 813 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी ।

यह हो सकती है कार्रवाई
एडवोकेट तरुण झटा ने कहा कि फर्जी कागजों के आधार पर किसी प्रकार का गबन करने पर अापराधिक धाराओं के तहत आता है। सरकार से फर्जीवाड़ा कर पेंशन हासिल करने पर सेक्शन 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 आईपीसी के तहत भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। इसके लिए विभाग कोर्ट में जा सकता है ।


