पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंतजार कब तक:15 माह में तैयार होना था ओवरब्रिज, 23 माह में पिलर भी नहीं बने

मुक्तसर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए जलालाबाद रेलवे क्राॅसिंग पर बन रहा पुल अधर में
  • दुकानदार बोले...धीमी गति से चल रहा काम, इस गति से 3 साल में भी पूरा नहीं होगा, दुकानदारी हो रही प्रभावित

मुक्तसर वासियों की सुविधा के लिए जलालाबाद फाटक पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज बनाया जा रहा है। इसका उद्घाटन कांग्रेस के मंत्री विजय इन्द्र सिंगला ने 21 जनवरी 2019 को भूमि पूजन कर किया था और उस समय ओवरब्रिज बनाने के लिए 15 माह का समय दिया गया था, परंतु 23 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी पुल का सभी पिलर भी तैयार नहीं हो पाया।

ओवरब्रिज बनने में अभी कितना समय लगेगा इसके बारे में कोई समय निर्धारित नहीं की गई है। ओवरब्रिज का काम धीमी गति से चलने से लोगों को भारी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हालांकि इस रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के लिए हर सियासी पार्टी व उसके नेताओं ने गत कई वर्षों से लोगों से लुभावने वादे किए जा रहे थे कि इस वर्ष मुक्तसर शहर को दो हिस्सों में बांटने वाले रेलवे लाइन के जलालाबाद रोड फाटक पर रेलवे ओवरब्रिज बना दिया जाएगा, परंतु पुल का कार्य शुरू होने के बाद भी पुल का सपना अभी भी बीच में ही है।

पुल का काम चलने से रास्ता बंद होने के चलते लोगों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। पुल का काम धीमी गति से चलने से दुकानदारों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। दुकानदार डॉ. सुरेश, रवि कुमार व सतीष काला ने बताया कि ओवरब्रिज बनने के चल रहे कार्य के कारण जहां उन्हें पूरा दिन धूल का सामना करना पड़ता है, वहीं उनकी दुकानदारी पूरी तरह प्रभावित हो चुकी है। अधिकतर रास्ते बंद होने के चलते लोग दुकानों में नहीं आते हैं।

10 करोड़ का काम किया, अभी 2.34 करोड़ ही मिले

ओवरब्रिज का ठेका भुल्लर कंस्टक्शन कंपनी के पास है, इसके संचालक मेवा सिंह ने बताया कि ओवरब्रिज पर अब तक लगभग 10 करोड़ रुपए का कार्य कर दिया गया है, परंतु उन्हें अभी तक केवल 2 करोड़ 34 लाख रुपए की ही अदायगी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें