पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:पंचायत बुला झगड़े का कर रहे थे निबटारा, दोनों पक्षों में हुई मारपीट

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना बरीवाला पुलिस ने मारपीट करने के आरोप में चार लोगों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में सुखचैन सिंह वासी गांव बाह्मनवाला ने बताया कि गत 7 सितंबर को शाम करीब साढ़े 6 बजे वह घर में जो अभी नया बनाना है, उसमें नींव निकाली हुई थी चारदीवारी नहीं हुई है, घर में ही पंचायत बैठी थी तो विरोधी पार्टी द्वारा जसविंदर सिंह, गुरप्यार सिंह, गोरा सिंह वासी बाह्मनवाला भी पंचायत ने घर ही बुलाए हुए थे। मेरे नए मकान के साथ नाली बनी हुई है जो जसविंदर सिंह ने खोद दी व जिससे मेरे घर की नींव में पानी पड़ने लगा जिसके संबंध में दोनों पार्टियों को पंचायत ने

एकत्रित किया था। अभी पंचायत बैठी दोनों पार्टियाें की बातचीत सुन रही थी तो जसविंदर सिंह और उसके साथी पंचायत में ही कहने लगे कि हम तो ऐसे ही सुखचैन सिंह की नींव में पानी छोड़ेंगे ता जसविंदर सिंह ने ललकारा मारकर कहा कि आज सुखचैन सिंह को नहीं छोड़ना तो फिर गुरप्यार सिंह, गोरा सिंह, ठाना सिंह ने मेरी मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी तो मेरी पत्नी संदीप कौर मुझे छुड़वाने लगी तो जसविंदर सिंह ने लाठी से मेरी पत्नी काे मारी। शोर मचाने पर उपस्थित गणमान्यों ने हमें उनसे छुड़वाया। उक्त व्यक्ति अपने हथियारों सहित मौके से चले गए। पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयानों पर जसविंदर सिंह, गुरप्यार सिंह, गोरा सिंह व ठाना सिंह वासी बाह्मनवाला के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें