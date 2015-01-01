पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:आईईसी वैन से लोगों को कोरोना के बारे में किया जागरूक

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सब सेंटर गट्टी राजोके में सिविल सर्जन और सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर ममदोट डॉ. रजीव कुमार बैंस के दिसा निर्देशों के अनुसार हेल्थ विभाग के अधिकारी, सीएचओ नरिंद्र सिंह, पूनम, मनजीत कुमार, मनप्रीत सिंह, सुबेग सिंह, बाज सिंह की तरफ से गांव गट्टी राजोके में आईईसी वैन के साथ कोरोना बारे लोगों को जागरूक किया गया। पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से कोरोना फतेह मुहिम के अंतर्गत एक वैन चलाई गई है। जो कि गांव-गांव जाकर टेलिविजन के द्वारा कोरोना जैसी महामारी से सचेत रहने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित कर रही है। लोगों को बताया गया कि किस तरह यह बीमारी हमें नुकसान पहुंचाती है।

जब हमें बुखार, जुकाम, खांसी जैसे लक्षण नजर आएं तो हमें प्राथमिक सेहत केंद्र में जाकर या किसी और माहिर डाॅक्टर के पास जा कर अपना चेकअप करवाना चाहिए। जिससे समय सिर बीमारी का ईलाज किया जा सके। लोगों को वैन पर मौजूद टेलिविजन स्क्रीन द्वारा कहानी के रूप में समझाकर कोरोना से बचाव के तरीके बताए गए। जैसे कि भीड़ वाले स्थानों पर नहीं जाना, नाक और मुंह को ढक कर रखो, थोड़े-थोड़े समय बाद हाथों को साबुन या सैनिटाइजर के साथ साफ करो। इस मौके पर गांव के सरपंच लाल सिंह, कर्मजीत सिंह और स्कूल प्रमुख कुलवंत सिंह संधू सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें