आज दिवाली पर अच्छे कारोबार की उम्मीद:बाजार में बरसा पैसा लोगों में खरीदारी के लिए दिखा उत्साह

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दुकानदार बोले- ग्राहकों के रुझान ने कोरोना के नुकसान को भुला दिया, जनसुरक्षा के लिए चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस जवान तैनात

कोरोना महामारी के कारण बाजारों में छाया सन्नाटा फेस्टिवल सीजन शुरू होने के साथ ही खत्म हो गया है। बाजार में ग्राहकों की चहल-पहल काफी बढ़ गई है। हर तरफ उत्साह का माहौल है़। धनतेरस पर बाजारों में ग्राहकों की संख्या एकदम से बढ़ गई है। दीपावली पर अच्छा कारोबार होने की संभावना है। धनतेरस पर लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। साथ ही दीपावली की मिठाइयां व उपहारों की भी खरीदारी की। दुकानदारों ने सवेरे से ही दुकानों की सजावट की थी। देर शाम तक खरीदारी का सिलसिला जारी रहा। गांवों के लोग भी खरीदारी के लिए शहर आए। वहीं, पुलिस प्रशासन ने लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए पूरी प्लानिंग बनाई हुई है। जिला पुलिस प्रशासन ने दीपावली के दिन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर सभी चौक चौराहों पर जवानों की मुस्तैदी सुनिश्चित की है। दीपावली के दिन करीब 500 पुलिस जवान शहर छावनी व अन्य जगहों पर तैनात रहेंगे।

नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा बाजारों में बेचे जा रहे पटाखे

जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी पटाखों की बिक्री के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ती दिखाई दी। बिना लाइसेंस के और बीच बाजारों में सरेआम पटाखे बिकते रहे मगर प्रशासन ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। दीपावली पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए शहर का शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम निर्धारित किया है मगर शहर व छावनी के बाजारों में सरेआम दुकानों के बाहर टेबल लगाकर पटाखे बेचे जा रहे है। भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजारों में अपनी व समाज की बिना प्रवाह किए नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाते हुए पटाखे बेचे जा रहे है।

