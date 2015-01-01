पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:पंजाब यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर साझा फ्रंट का प्रदर्शन, कहा- कर्मचारियों को दिवाली से पहले बकाया भत्ता दे पंजाब सरकार

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब यूटी मुलाजिम और पेंशनर साझा फ्रंट तहसील फिरोजपुर के सदस्यों ने बुधवार को डीसी ऑफिस के सामने रोष रैली की। रैली की अध्यक्षता जिला कनवीनर अजमेर सिंह, कृष्ण चंद जागोवालिया, राम प्रसाद, मनहोर लाल, बलवीर सिंह कंबोज, प्रवीण कुमार ने की।

इस मौके पर वक्ता ओम प्रकाश, मदन लाल, प्रदीप कुमार विनायक, हरभागवान, महेंद्र सिंह धालीवाल और अजीत सिंह सोढी ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार की गलत नीतियों के कारण विभिन्न विभागों के मुलाजिमों को वेतन नहीं दिया जा रहा और पुनर्गठन की आड़ में विभागों का दायरा घटाकर हजारों पोस्टें खत्म की जा रही हैं और मुलजिमों की छंटनी की जा रही है।

सरकार का घर-घर नौकरी देने का वादा झूठा साबित हुआ है। प्रवीण कुमार, सुरिंदर जोसन, बलविंदर सिंह, देवराज नरूला, मास्टर नछत्तर सिंह, जगसीर सिंह और ओम प्रकाश राणा ने सरकार से मांग की कि विभागों में लंबे समय से काम करते मुलाजिमों को पक्का किया जाए, महंगाई भत्तों की किस्तों और 142 महीनों का बकाया दिवाली से पहले रिलीज किया जाए, छठे वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू की जाए, पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल की जाए, मेडिकल भत्ता 2 हजार रुपए मासिक किया जाए, पेंशनरों के मेडिकल बिलों की अदायगी जल्द की जाए, आंगनबाड़ी, मिड-डे मील, आशा वर्करों के भत्तों में विस्तार किया जाए।

वक्ताओं ने पंजाब सरकार को चेतावनी देते कहा कि अगर मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों की मांगों का निपटारा नहीं किया तो 27 नवंबर को पूरे पंजाब में जिला स्तरीय रैलियां करके अगले संघर्ष का एलान करेगी। इस मौके पर संत राम, ओंकार, कुलवंत सिंह, रघबीर सिंह, विल्सन, महेश, दलजीत सिंह, राजपाल सिंह बेस, बूटा सिंह, जगदीश मोंगा, शेर सिंह, नीरज, गुरमीत सिंह शामिल हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें