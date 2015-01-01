पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भास्कर आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल:मोहन लाल भास्कर आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल का पोस्टर रिलीज, फिरोजपुर में 16वां फेस्टिवल 29 को

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समाज में बुजुर्गों का सम्मान बढ़ाने के लिए कई वर्षों से प्रयासरत मोहन लाल भास्कर एजुकेशन सोसायटी एंड फाउंडेशन द्वारा करवाए जाने वाले 16वें मोहन लाल भास्कर आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल का पोस्टर सुमेर सिंह गुर्जर डिविजनल कमिश्नर ने शुक्रवार को रिलीज किया गया। फाउंडेशन के उप प्रधान एचके गुप्ता ने बताया कि 16वें आर्ट एंड थिएटर का आगाज क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट से होगा, जिसमें 8 से 22 नवंबर तक विभिन्न टीमों में क्रिकेट मैच को होंगे।

उसके बाद फोटोग्राफी एंड पब्लिक स्पीकिंग (ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता) 10 नवंबर से शुरू होगी, जिसमें रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि 16 नवंबर होगी। 21 नवंबर को एल्डर्स दिवस के साथ साथ मनमिंदर सिंह की याद में रक्तदान कैंप, 29 नवंबर को आल इंडिया मुशायरा करवाया जाएगा, जिसमें भारत के प्रसिद्ध शायर अपनी शायरी का रंग बिखेरेंगे। इस बार कोविड को मद्देनजर रखते हुए मुशायरा वर्चुअल मुशायरे के तौर पर आयोजित किया जाएगा और 30 नवंबर को गरीब और विधवा महिलाओं को राशन वितरित किया जाएगा। बतां दे कि स्वर्गीय मोहन लाल भास्कर ने देश की सेवा करते हुए पाकिस्तान में साढ़े छह वर्ष जेल में काटे।

वापसी होने पर आर्थिक, मानसिक व सामाजिक स्थिति को विभिन्न प्रकार की कठिनाइयों का सामना करते हुए उन्होंने 1983 में समाज के पिछड़े व गरीब वर्ग को उच्चतम शिक्षा देने के उद्देश्य से मानव मंदिर स्कूल की स्थापना की। उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी की आप बीती ‘मैं था पाकिस्तान में भारत का जासूस’ किताब के जरिए जाहिर की, जो 10 भाषाओं में प्रकाशित होने के साथ-साथ 1989 में राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार के साथ सम्मानित हो चुकी है।

डॉ. एसएन रुद्रा ने बताया कि स्वर्गीय मोहन लाल भास्कर की याद को हमेशा ताजा रखने और समाज के बुजुर्गों के सम्मान को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से मति प्रभा भास्कर की रहनुमाई में मोहन लाल भास्कर एजुकेशन सोसायटी एवं फाउंडेशन की स्थापना की गई। फाउंडेशन के महा सचिव गौरव सागर भास्कर ने बताया कि पिछले 16 वर्षों से मोहन लाल भास्कर एजुकेशनल सोसायटी एवं फाउंडेशन समाज में गरीब और विधवाओं को राशन वितरित, मेडिकल कैंप, बुजुर्गों और प्रतिभाशाली युवाओं को समर्पित करने के साथ साथ खूनदान कैंप, स्कूल और कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों में देश भक्ति से संबंधित आर्ट एंड थिएटर फेस्टिवल और अपनी महान संस्कृति और कला को जोड़े रखने के लिए आल इंडिया मुशायरा करवा रही है। पोस्टर रिलीज के अवसर पर प्रो. गुरतेज कोहारवाला, शैलिंदर भल्ला, डाॅ. एसएन रुद्रा, संतोख सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह भोगल, नवदीप सिंह, सपन वत्स मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें