लंबे समय से रुकी डीए की किस्तों को लेकर धरना:पावरकॉम कर्मियों ने मांगों को लेकर दिया धरना

मुक्तसर/गिद्दड़बाहा2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-डीए की किस्तें और 7वें पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट 1 जनवरी 2016 से एरियर सहित लागू की जाए

मुलाजिम एवं पेंशनर संघर्ष कमेटी के आह्वान पर मुक्तसर की सब डिवीजनों शहरी/देहाती रूपाणा, लक्खेवाली, फत्तनवाला, लुबानियावाली, बरीवाला कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों ने कोटकपूरा रोड मुक्तसर में धरने दिया। धरने के दौरान प्रवक्ताओं ने कहा कि कर्मचारी और पेंशनर अब एक मंच पर एकत्रित हो गए हैं, इससे सभी संगठनों के हौसले बुलंद हुए है।

कर्मचारी नेताओं ने पंजाब सरकार व मैनेजमेंट से मांग की है कि लंबे समय से रुकी डीए की किस्तें जारी की जाए, 7वें पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट 1 जनवरी 2016 से एरियर सहित तुरंत लागू की जाए, पेंशनरों व 1 अप्रैल 2004 के बाद भर्ती हुए बिजली मुलाजिमों को बिजली रियायत रेगुलर कर्मचारियों की तर्ज पर दी जाए, नए भर्ती मुलाजिमों का परखकाल का समय तीन साल से कम करके दो साल किया जाए और ज्वाइंट करने के समय से पूरा रेगुलर स्केल जारी किया जाए, पंजाब सरकार के मुलाजिमों की तर्ज पर वेतन व भत्तों में डिफरेशन कायम रखते हुए वृद्धि की जाए।

इसके अलावा यूनियन ने अन्य मांगों पर विचार-विमर्श किया। यूनियन ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर उनकी मांगों को अनदेखा किया गया तो वह आने वाले समय में मोती महल का घेराव करेंगे और 25 नवंबर को पटियाला में लगने वाले धरने में बड़ी संख्या में शामिल होंगे। इस मौके पर गुरदीप सिंह, अमरजीत पाल, सुखलाल, सिकंदर नाथ, भजन सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, गुरसेवक सिह, बल्ला सिंह, नछत्तर सिंह, जगतार सिंह मौजूद थे।

वहीं, पावरकाम के कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों ने गिद्दड़बाहा डिविजन कार्यालय के आगे धरना दिया। प्रवक्ताओं ने धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा क पंजाब व केंद्र सरकार के साथ पावरकाम की मैनेजमेंट के खिलाफ संघर्ष को तेज किया जाएगा।

अगर सरकार ने कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों की मांगे न मानी तो 25 नवंबर को पटियाला में दिए जा रहे धरने और मोती महल की तरफ किए जाने वाले मार्च में गिद्दड़बाहा डिवीजन के कर्मचारी और पेंशन बड़ी संख्या में शामिल होंगे।

इस मौके पर मेघराज बुट्टर ने बताया कि कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों की मांगे जैसे बिजली मुलाजिमों के अलग-अलग ग्रुपों को पे-बैंड देना, छटे वेतन कमीशन की रिपोर्ट लागू करना, महंगाई भत्तों की किश्तों सहित बकाए देना, पेंशनरों और मुलाजिमों को बिजली यूनिटों में रियायत देना, 23 वर्षीय स्केल लागू करना आदि प्रमुख है। प्रवक्ताओं ने कहा कि सरकार कई बार मांगों को मान चुकी है मगर इनको लागू करन से टालमटोल कर रही है, जिस कारण कर्मचारियों में रोष है।

