शहीदी दिवस:श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 345वें शहीदी दिवस को समर्पित प्रभात फेरी का धर्मकोट में किया स्वागत

धर्मकोटएक घंटा पहले
सोमवार को श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के 345वें शहीदी दिवस को समर्पित श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर गुरुद्वारा साहिब से चलकर नगर कौंसिल धर्मकोट में प्रभात फेरी पहुंची। इस मौके पर बाबा मंगा सिंह हजूर साहिब वाले, बाबा अमरजीत सिंह नानकसर, बाबा गुरमीत सिंह खोसा वाले, हलका विधायक सुखजीत सिंह लोहगढ़, नगर कौंसिल अध्यक्ष इन्द्रप्रीत सिंह बंटी, पार्षद सुखदेव सिंह शेरां, पार्षद निर्मल सिंह, पार्षद गुरपिंदर चाहल, पार्षद बलराज कलसी आदि संगत ने नगर कौंसिल में हाजिरी लगवाई। इस मौके पर विधायक सुखजीत सिंह लोहगढ़ व नगर कौंसिल अध्यक्ष इन्द्रप्रीत सिंह बंटी ने आई हुई संगत का धन्यवाद किया तथा हलका विधायक व नगर कौंसिल की टीम ने आए हुए संत महापुरुषों काे सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित किया। इस मौके पर संत महापुरुषों ने कहा कि हमें श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर जी के दिखाए मार्ग पर चलना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शहीदी पर्व पर अधिक से अधिक संगत गुरु घर से जुड़े तथा गुरबाणी कीर्तन का आनंद ले।

