करवाचौथ - आज रात 8.14 बजे दिखेगा चांद:तैयारी- फेशियल की बजाय हेयर, मेनिक्योर, पेडिक्योर और नेल आर्ट पर है अधिक ध्यान

मुक्तसर/फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ब्यूटी पार्लर पहुंचीं महिलाएं, सुरक्षा के साथ लाइनों में लगकर लगवाई मेहंदी

करवाचौथ 4 नवंबर को है। चंद्रोदय बुधवार की रात करीब 8.14 बजे हो सकता है। कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर चल रहा है, इसलिए महिलाएं इस खास दिन करवाचौथ पर भीड़ की आशंका और संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए इस बार सुरक्षा के साथ ब्यूटी पार्लर व मेहंदी के लिए पहुंच रही हैं ताकि भीड़ कम मिले।

महिलाएं घरों में भी मेहंदी लगवाने को तरजीह दे रही हैं। ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिकाओं का कहना है कि कोरोना काल के चलते महिलाओं ने सजने संवरने के लिए तीन चार दिन पहले ही अपने लुक को नया रूप देने के लिए पार्लर आना शुरू कर दिया था।

ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिकों ने कहा कि वह सावधानी बरत रही हैं। इसलिए चेहरे पर होने वाले फेशियल के बजाए हेयर, मेनिक्योर, पेडिक्योर और नेल आर्ट पर महिलाओं का फोकस रखा है। कोविड की वजह से अभी फेशियल को कम पसंद किया जा रहा है। करवाचौथ के त्योहार को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में रौनक दिखी। मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने पूजन सामग्री सहित अन्य सामान की खरीदारी की।

कपड़े की दुकान पर महिलाओं की भीड़ दिखी। मुक्तसर की रेनू, सोनाली व प्रियंका ने बताया कि उनका पहला करवा चौथ है और वह सबसे अलग दिखना चाहती हैं। इसलिए वह सुबह से ही आकर यहां मेहंदी लगवाने के लिए लाइनों में बैठ गई हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि व्रत को लेकर उनमें काफी उत्साह है और वह बहुत खुश हैं। वहीं, फिरोजपुर की रजनी ने बताया कि उन्होंने बाजार में मेहंदी लगवाने की बजाए घर में ही बेटी से मेंहदी लगवाई है।

