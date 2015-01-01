पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राइमरी स्कूलों में छात्रों को 2625 टेबलेट वितरित:स्कूलों को स्मार्ट फोन देने की प्रक्रिया , एसडीएम ने छात्रों को दिए टेबलेट

गिद्दड़बाहा3 घंटे पहले
स्कूलों को स्मार्ट फोन देने की प्रक्रिया में 372 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में छात्रों को 2625 टेबलेट वितरित किए गए।

सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल कोटली अबलू में एसडीएम ओम प्रकाश ने सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल ढाणी शाम सिंह, गांव भलाईआना और सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल बस्ती बाजीगर छत्याना में 7-7 टेबलेट बांटे।

सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल ढाणी शाम सिंह के हेड टीचर मनजीत सिंह और सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल बस्ती बाजीगर छत्याना के हेड टीचर जसपाल सिंह ने बताया कि यह टेबलेट विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के लिए उपयोगी होंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि टेबलेट में प्री-प्राइमरी से बारहवीं कक्षा तक का सिलेबस अपलोड है, जिसे हर कक्षा का विद्यार्थी अपनी जरूरत अनुसार कोई भी पाठ ई-कनटैंट के रूप में पढ़ सकेगा और इसके कनटैंट में मल्टीमीडिया का प्रयोग से प्री-प्राइमरी से ले कर बारहवीं तक का सिलेबस को आडियो-वीडियो के साथ सीखा जा सकेगा।

