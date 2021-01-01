पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:नशा छोड़ चुके युवाओं को दिला रहे रोजगार, 190 ले चुके ट्रेनिंग

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर चुके नौजवानों को कंपनियों से पंजीकृत कर रहा स्किल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर

नशे की दलदल में धंसकर जिंदगी बर्बाद कर रहे नौजवानों को इससे बाहर निकालने के लिए जिले के नशामुक्ति केंद्रों व ओट सेंटरों के नजदीक स्किल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर खोलकर उन्हें विभिन्न ट्रेड की स्किल ट्रेनिंग देने की शुरुआत की गई। मिशन रेड स्काई के तहत अब तक जिले के 190 नौजवान, जाे नशा छोड़ने के लिए सेंटरों पर पहुंचे थे उन्हें वहां से काउंसलिंग के बाद स्किल ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में लाया गया व अब वह स्किल ट्रेनिंग प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। इन सभी को मिशन रेड स्काई अभियान के तहत निशुल्क किट भी दी गई है।

इनमें से 106 नौजवान विभिन्न निजी संस्थानों में नौकरियां कर रहे हैं तो अन्य अपना काम कर रहे हैं। पंजाब स्किल डेवलपमेंट मिशन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे इस अभियान के तहत नशामुक्ति केंद्रों व ओट सेंटरों में रोजाना नशा छोड़ने की दवा लेने जाने वाले नौजवानों की प्रतिदिन काउंसलिंग की गई। काउंसलिंग के बाद व्यक्ति की जिस भी ट्रेड में रूचि दिखी उसे उसकी रुचिनुसार उस ट्रेड के बैच में शामिल किया गया।

500 नौजवानों को नशे की दलदल से निकाला जाएगा|पीएमकेवीवाई के जिला मैनेजर सरबजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मिशन रेड स्काई अभियान के तहत लगातार नौजवान नशे की दलदल से निकलकर स्किल ट्रेनिंग सेंटरों में पहुंच रहे हैं व अब नशा छोड़कर स्किल्ड हो चुके नौजवानों को कंपनी के साथ अटैच कर पक्के रोजगार दिलाए जा रहे हैं। अब तक 38 नौजवान अपना पंजीकरण करवा चुके हैं तो कुल 190 नौजवान स्किल ट्रेनिंग प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। इस मिशन के तहत 500 नौजवानों को नशे की दलदल से निकालकर स्किल ट्रेनिंग देकर रोजगार के काबिल बनाएंगे।

इन ट्रेड की दी जा रही ट्रेनिंग|स्किल ट्रेनिंग सेंटरों में उम्मीदवारों को प्लंबर, होम एप्लाईंस, एलईडी रिपेयर, कंप्यूटर आप्रेटर, कस्टमर केयर एक्जीक्यूटिव, कंप्यूटर सॉफ्टवेयर एंड हार्डवेयर की ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है । वहीं ट्रेनिंग एंड प्लेसमेंट मैनेजर नवदीप असीजा व सोशल मोबिलेशन मैनेजर मनजीत कौर ने बताया कि इसके अलावा बेसिक कंप्यूटर व स्पीकिंग इंग्लिश का कोर्स भी सभी उम्मीदवारों को निशुल्क करवाया जा रहा है।

