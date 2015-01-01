पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा:पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण आज से शुरू, विद्यार्थियों की सौ प्रतिशत भागीदारी के लिए तैयारी पूरी

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से बारहवीं तक की डेटशीट भी जारी की, पहला टेस्ट गणित का

शिक्षा मंत्री विजय इंद्र सिंगला के नेतृत्व में स्कूली शिक्षा सुधार के अंतर्गत पंजाब राज्य पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण करवाने वाला देश का पहला प्रदेश है। सरकारी, अर्द्ध-सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों का सितंबर महीने तक के पाठ्यक्रम के शिक्षण परिणामों की जानकारी का स्तर जांचने के लिए 11 नवंबर से पंजाब प्राप्ति सर्वेक्षण का अंतिम दौर शुरू हो रहा है। इस संबंधी शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली से बारहवीं तक की डेटशीट भी जारी कर दी है।

प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में 11 नवंबर को पहली से पांचवीं तक गणित, 12 नवंबर को पहली से पांचवीं तक पंजाबी, 13 नवंबर को पहली से पांचवीं तक अंग्रेजी, 16 नवंबर को चौथी और पांचवीं का हिंदी और 17 नवंबर को तीसरी से पांचवीं तक वातावरण शिक्षा का टेस्ट होगा। सेकेंडरी कक्षाओं में 11 नवंबर को छठी का गणित, सातवीं का विज्ञान, आठवीं का पंजाबी, नौवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, दसवीं का अंग्रेजी, ग्यारहवी का पंजाबी (जनरल) और बारहवीं का अंग्रेजी (जनरल), 12 नवंबर को छठी का हिंदी, सातवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, आठवीं का गणित, नौवीं का अंग्रेजी, दसवीं का पंजाबी, ग्यारहवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान और बारहवीं का पंजाबी (जनरल), 13 नवंबर को छठी का सामाजिक शिक्षा, सातवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, आठवीं का विज्ञान, नौवीं का पंजाबी, दसवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, ग्यारहवीं का अंग्रेजी (जनरल) और बारहवीं का गणित का, 16 नवंबर को छठी का पंजाबी, सातवीं का अंग्रेजी, आठवीं का हिंदी, नौवीं का विज्ञान, दसवीं का गणित, ग्यारहवीं का वातावरण शिक्षा और बारहवीं का इकोनॉमिक्स /कमिस्टरी, 17 नवंबर को छठी का विज्ञान, सातवीं का पंजाबी, आठवीं का अंग्रेजी, नौवीं का हिंदी, दसवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, ग्यारहवीं का अकाउंटेंसी-1/पंजाबी( आप्शनल)/ अंग्रेजी (आप्शनल)/ हिंदी (आप्शनल)/फिजिक्स और बारहवीं अकाउंटेंसी-2/ज्योग्राफी का, 18 नवंबर को छठी का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, सातवीं का हिंदी, आठवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, नौवीं का गणित, दसवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, ग्यारहवीं का बिजनेस स्टड्डीज/होम विज्ञान/शारीरिक शिक्षा/ड्राइंग एंड पेंटिंग और बारहवीं एफईबी/हिस्ट्री/बायोलोजी, 19 नवंबर को छठी का अंग्रेजी, सातवीं का गणित, आठवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, नौवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, दसवीं का विज्ञान, ग्यारहवीं का गणित और बारहवीं का पंजाबी (आप्शनल)/अंग्रेजी (आप्शनल)/ हिंदी(आप्शनल) का, 20 नवंबर को छठी का शारीरिक शिक्षा, सातवीं का सामाजिक शिक्षा, आठवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान, नौवीं का शारीरिक शिक्षा, दसवीं का हिंदी, ग्यारहवीं का एमओपी/हिस्ट्री और बारहवीं का होम विज्ञान/शारीरिक शिक्षा/ड्राइंग एंड पेंटिंग, 21 नवंबर को ग्यारहवीं का इकोनाॅमिक्स/कैमिस्ट्री और बारहवीं का बिजनेस स्टड्डीज/राजनीति शास्त्र/फिजिक्स, 23 नवंबर को ग्यारहवीं का राजनीति शास्त्र/बायोलोजी और बारहवीं का कंप्यूटर विज्ञान का और 24 नवंबर को ग्यारहवीं ज्योग्राफी और बारहवीं का वातावरण शिक्षा का मूल्यांकन के लिए टेस्ट होगा।

इन टेस्टों में पहली के लिए 10 प्रश्न और दूसरी से पांचवीं तक 15 प्रश्न, छठी से बारहवीं तक 20 प्रश्न 2-2अंकों के पूछे जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को टेस्ट समय भेजे लिंक पर पहले निर्धारित आईडी भरनी होगी और यह लिंक दो दिनों के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। इन टेस्टों के अलावा कोई भी अन्य दो-मासिक टेस्ट नहीं होंगे और इन के अंकों के आधार पर ही अध्यापक विद्यार्थी का समूचा लगातार मूल्यांकन भी करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें