धान की खरीद:गुरुहरसहाए की मंडियों से 11 लाख 47 हजार 920 क्विंटल धान की खरीद

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
मंडी गुरु हरसहाए में पिछले साल के मुकाबला इस बार 1 लाख 50 हजार 792 क्विंटल धान की फसल की आमद अधिक हुई है, जिसमें अलग -अलग एजेंसियों की तरफ से खरीदे गए धान की फसल की कुल आमद 11 लाख 47 हजार 920 हुई है।

यह जानकारी मार्केट समिति गुरु हरसहाए के सचिव सतनाम सिंह ढिल्लों ने देते हुए बताया कि दाना मंडी गुरु हरसहाए की अलग-अलग मंडियों में से पनग्रेन की तरफ से 5 लाख 15 हजार 800 क्विंटल, मार्कफेड 2 लाख 84 हजार 800 क्विंटल, पनसप 3 लाख 44 हजार 225 क्विंटल, प्राइवेट की तरफ से 3095 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की गई। इस मौके पर सचिव सतनाम सिंह ढिल्लों ने बताया कि सरकार की हिदायतों के मुताबिक मंडियों में धान की खरीद के प्रबंधक पूरे किए गए थे, जिस के साथ किसानों, मजदूरों और आढ़तियों को किसी तरह की कोई समस्या पेश नहीं हुई।

