पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पथ प्रदर्शक-मोहन लाल भास्कर फाउंडेशन:बुजुर्गों का सम्मान जरूरी क्योंकि ये ही हमारे पथ प्रदर्शक-मोहन लाल भास्कर फाउंडेशन बुजुर्गों के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा तत्पर

फिरोजपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर साल 11 से 21 बुजुर्गों का करता है सम्मान, क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट व फेंसिंग प्रतियोगिता में युवाओं को एकत्रित कर सम्मान के लिए करता है प्रेरित
  • स्कूलों में भी प्रोग्राम कर विद्यार्थियों को बुजुर्गों के सम्मान के लिए करते हैं प्रेरित
  • 2005 में सोसायटी की हुई थी शुरुआत, प्रत्येक वर्ष 5 होनहार विद्यार्थियों को देते हैं छात्रवृत्ति

(कपिल सेठी)
आज की भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में लोग अपने रिश्तों को पीछे छोड़ आगे भागते जा रहे हैं। नौबत यहां तक आ पहुंची है कि घरों में बुजुर्गों को सम्मान तक नहीं मिल पा रहा है। वहीं फिरोजपुर की मोहन लाल भास्कर फाउंडेशन जोकि बीते 15 वर्षों से बुजुर्गों को सम्मान दिलाने के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर युवाओं को जागरूक कर रही है। फाउंडेशन की ओर से प्रत्येक वर्ष दीपावली के दिन बुजुर्गों का सम्मान किया जाता है जिसके चलते फाउंडेशन की ओर से अब तक 75 से 110 वर्ष की आयु के 100 से अधिक बुजुर्गों को सम्मानित किया जा चुका है तो वहीं विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कर हजारों युवाओं को जिनमें ज्यादातर स्कूली विद्यार्थियों को बजुर्गों को सम्मान देने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा चुका है। फाउंडेशन की ओर 16वां मोहन लाल भास्कर आर्ट एंड थियेटर फेस्टिवल करवाया जा रहा है जिसमें क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, फेंसिंग प्रतियोगिता, एल्डर्स डे, ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप व मुशहरा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है जिसके तहत युवाओं को एकत्रित कर उन्हें बुजुर्गों के सम्मान के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

स्व. मोहन लाल को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार भी मिल चुका है

मोहन लाल भास्कर फाउंडेशन की स्थापना वर्ष 2005 में हुई। स्वर्गीय मोहन लाल भास्कर ने जहां देश सेवा के लिए कई वर्ष पाकिस्तान में बिताए तो वहीं बॉर्डर एरिया के जिले में विद्यार्थियों को गुणात्मक शिक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए एक स्कूल की स्थापना की। वहीं उन्हें 1989 में लेखन में राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार भी मिला। उनकी याद में बनाई गई फाउंडेशन का मुख्य उद्देश्य समाज में बुजुर्गों को सम्मान दिलाना रहा जिसके चलते फाउंडेशन की ओर से प्रत्येक वर्ष 75 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के 11 से 21 बजुर्गों को दीपावली के दिन सम्मानित किया जाता है। इस बार भी 14 बुजुर्गों को सम्मानित किया गया। फाउंडेशन के साथ बहुत से आईएएस व आईपीएस अधिकारी भी जुड़े हैं।

संयुक्त परिवार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किए जाते हैं स्टेज प्ले

पदाधिकारियों की ओर से एक श्लोगन के साथ शर्म, आपसी रिश्तों का लिहाज नहीं रहता, जब किसी एक शख्स के हाथों में घर नहीं रहता के साथ युवाओं को अपने परिवार को जोड़कर रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। जब भी फाउंडेशन की ओर से कोई स्टेज प्ले किया जाता है तो संयुक्त परिवार को बढ़ावा देने के लिए एक प्ले जरूर किया जाता है ताकि प्रति युवाओं को जागरूक किया जा सके।

अमिताभ बच्चन भी कर चुके हैं फाउंडेशन की तारीफ

फाउंडेशन पदाधिकारियों की ओर से बुजुर्गों को सम्मान दिलाने के लिए लगातार किए जा रहे कार्यों के बारे में अभिनेता अमिताभ बच्चन को भी बताया गया जिसकी उन्होंने खूब तारीफ की। फाउंडेशन की फाउंडर प्रभा भास्कर, चेयरमैन उच्च पुलिस अधिकारी दिनेश प्रताप सिंह, पैटर्न एडीजीपी पंजाब अर्पित शुक्लासहित अन्य पदाधिकारी लगातार युवाओं को बुजुर्गों को सम्मान देने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं।

हर साल यह कार्यक्रम

गतिविधियां आयोजित कर युवाओं को एकत्रित कर उन्हें बुजुर्गों के सम्मान के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, इंटर स्कूल प्रतियोगिताएं, स्टेज प्ले, नुक्कड़ नाटक, बुजुर्गों के सम्मान के लिए 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के विद्यार्थियों को बुजुर्गों को सम्मान देने के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए उनके साथ कैंडल मार्च निकाला जाता है।

इसके अलावा एमएलबी फाउंडेशन ने रक्षा फाउंडेशन के साथ मिलकर वेंटिलेटर एंबुलेंस खरीदी गई जिसे अब बिना किसी मुनाफे के चलाया जा रहा है। प्रत्येक वर्ष 30 नवंबर को मुशहरे का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। प्रत्येक वर्ष 5 होनहार विद्यार्थियों को फाउंडेशन की ओर से छात्रवृत्ति प्रदान की जाती है ताकि कोई होनहार विद्यार्थियों पैसों की कमी की वजह से गुणात्मक शिक्षा से वंचित न रह सके। डिबेट करवाकर विद्यार्थियों को समाज के साथ जोड़ा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें