फेस्टीवल सीजन:मुक्तसर जिले में 30 पटाखा विक्रेताओं को आरजी लाइसेंस जारी

मुक्तसर/फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला प्रशासन को आरजी लाइसेंस के लिए प्राप्त हुए थे कुल 385 आवेदन, शाम 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चलाए जाएं पटाखे

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के अनुसार जिला प्रबंधकीय कांप्लेक्स में त्योहारों के मौके पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए आरजी लाइसेंस जारी करने के लिए ड्रा निकाले गए। डिप्टी कमिश्नर एमके अराविंद कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में कुल 385 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए थे। ड्रा के जरिए 30 विजेताओं की चयन हुआ, जिनको आरजी लाइसेंस जारी किया जाएगा जोकि फेस्टिवल पटाखे बेच सकेंगे।

मुक्तसर डिवीजन के लिए आरजी तौर पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए 16 व्यक्तियों , मलोट में 9 व्यक्तियों को और गिद्दड़बाहा के लिए 5 व्यक्तियों को लाइसेंस जारी किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने हिदायत की कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति बिना लाइसेंस से पटाखे बेचता पाया जाता है तो उसपर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पटाखे बेचने वाले आग लगने की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए उचित प्रबंध करके रखें।

डीसी ने कहा कि जिनके ड्रा निकले हैं वे निर्धारित जगह पर निर्धारित दिन व समय अनुसार ही पटाखे बेच सकेंगे। उन्होंने लोगों को हिदायत की कि हाईकोर्ट व सरकार के आदेशानुसार पटाखे शाम 8 से 10 बजे तक ही चलाए जाएं। इस मौके पर गगनदीप सिंह सहायक कमिश्नर जनरल भी मौजूद थे।

