सांझी एक्शन समिति:पक्की नौकरी के लिए रोडवेज के कर्मियों ने की गेट रैली, सांझी एक्शन समिति आज निकालेगी झंडा मार्च

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा-किसानों से केंद्र की धक्केशाही की तर्ज पर पंजाब सरकार पनबस व रोडवेज मुलाजिमों के साथ कर रही गलत व्यवहार

पंजाब रोडवेज, पनबस की सांझी एक्शन समिति के आह्वान पर मंगलवार को पंजाब के 18 डिपुओं के साथ-साथ फिरोजपुर डिपो में गेट रैली की गई। गेट रैली में पनबस डिपो प्रधान जतिंदर सिंह, इंटक महासचिव संजीव कुमार, एटक प्रधान अरविंदर सिंह, कर्मचारी डिपो प्रधान महेंद्र सिंह और मुखपाल सिंह ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि पंजाब सरकार लंबे समय से पनबस में काम करते मुलाजिमों को पक्का नहीं कर रही है। बार-बार हड़तालें, धरने करने के बावजूद सरकार एक्ट का बहाना बनाकर सब कमेटी के पास ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग की मांगों को जानबूझ कर लटका रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं हुई तो यूनियन 16 दिसंबर को झंडा मार्च निकालेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि रोडवेज विभाग में स्टाफ और बसों की संख्या बहुत कम हो चुकी है, जिस कारण आम जनता को सरकारी ट्रांसपोर्ट की सुविधा सही तरीके से नहीं मिल रही है। इसके उल्ट प्राइवेट ट्रांसपोर्ट माफिया लोगों की लूट करके लोगों की जेबों और सरकारी राजस्व को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं, जिसके विरोध में एक्शन समिति के सदस्यों ने 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल की थी मगर सरकार ने एक्शन समिति की मांगों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया। इस कारण एक्शन समिति मजबूरन रोष प्रदर्शन करेगी। अगर आज ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री के साथ होने वाली

साझी एक्शन समिति की मीटिंग बेनतीजा निकली तो पंजाब रोडवेज व पनबस के मुलाजिम संघर्ष तेज करेंगे। कर्मचारी नेताओं ने कहा कि जिस तरह केंद्र सरकार किसानों के साथ धक्काशाही कर रही है, उस तरह पंजाब सरकार पनबस पंजाब रोडवेज मुलाजिमों के साथ धक्केशाही कर रही है, जोकि बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। प्रवक्ताओं ने किसानों की मांगों को जायज बताते हुए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने के लिए मांग की।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक्शन समिति द्वारा अपनी 4 मांगों जिस में मुख्य मांग रोडवेज को निगम में मर्ज न करने, नाजायज आपरेशन बंद करने, कच्चे कर्मचारियों को पक्का करने, रोडवेज का शिफ्टों में टाइम टेबल बनाने को ले कर लंबे समय से संघर्ष किया जा रहा है, मगर सरकार इन मांगों पर ध्यान नहीं दे रही है। एक्शन समिति ने किसानी संघर्ष का समर्थन करते केंद्र को किसानों की मांगों को हल करने की अपील की।

