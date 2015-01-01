पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रामा:कहा-कांग्रेस का केंद्र से गेम प्लान चल रहा है, दिल्ली में कैप्टन का धरना राजनीतिक ड्रामा : सुखबीर

गिद्दड़बाहा43 मिनट पहले
पाकिस्तान सरकार की ओर से गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब का प्रबंध सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी से लेकर मैनेजमेंट कमेटी को देना बहुत ही बुरी बात है। यह बात पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने गिद्दड़बाहा में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले सबंधी उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरिंदर मोदी को चिट्ठी लिखकर मांग की है कि इस पाकिस्तान सरकार से बातचीत करे और गुरुद्वारा श्री करतारपुर साहिब का सारा प्रबंध सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के पास ही होना चाहिए।

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा दिल्ली में दिए धरने को राजनीतिक ड्रामा करार देते बादल ने कहा कि कैप्टन किसानी मसले को हल करवाने की बजाए लटकाने में लगे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के साथ कांग्रेस का सांझा गेम प्लान चल रहा है। सुखबीर बादल ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार किसानों की भावनाओं को समझने के लिए तैयार नहीं है, मगर भाजपा को चुनाव में इसका खमियाजा जरूर भुगतना पड़ेगा। इस मौके पर हरदीप सिंह डिम्पी ढिल्लों, बीबी गुरदयाल कौर मल्लन, सन्नी ढिल्लों, जत्थेदार नवतेज सिंह काउनी, राजू थराजवाला, कुलविन्द्र ढिल्लो, जसविन्द्र ढिल्लों, रैस्टी रंधावा और अभय ढिल्लों मौजूद थे।

