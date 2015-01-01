पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक मदद:सांझा अध्यापक मंच ने क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन को दिया आर्थिक सहयोग

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
सांझा अध्यापक मंच फिरोजपुर के नेताओं की तरफ से हरजिंद्र हांडा चेयरमैन सलाहकार बोर्ड ईटीयू पंजाब के नेतृत्व में क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन पंजाब के नेताओं को 11 हजार की नकद राशि भेंट करके उनकी आर्थिक मदद की। क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के नेताओं को मास्टर मलिक दिया और मास्टर देश राज को नकद राशि सौंपते हरजिंद्र हांडा ने मौजूदा किसानी संकट के लिए प्रधान मंत्री नरिंद्र मोदी को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए कहा कि देश के पीएम नरिंद्र मोदी लोकतंत्र का कत्ल कर अंबानी और अडानी जैसे कॉर्पोरेट घरानों की गोद चढ़कर देश को चला रहे हैं। जिसको देश का अन्नदाता किसान कभी सहन नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने

कहा कि मोदी को किसान विरोधी काले कानून हर हाल में वापस लेने ही पड़ेंगे। इस मौके पर अध्यापक नेता जसविंद्र सिंह, रमन‌ दरोगा, यशवंत शेखड़ा, संपूर्ण विर्क, जेपी कंबोज, अशोक मेघा राय, संदीप शर्मा, मुनीश कंबोज, परमजीत सिंह, गुरविंद्र सोढी, सुखविंद्र सिंह, कोमल शर्मा, राजीव कंबोज, विनेश गलहोतरा, पवन कुमार, रोहत कुमार, रिंपल सिंह, विशु कंबोज और दीपा सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

