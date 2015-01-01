पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:संकल्प सोसायटी ने जनरल मैनेजर जगविंदर सिंह को किया सम्मानित

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
संकल्प एजुकेशनल वेलफेयर सोसायटी ने जगविंदर सिंह जनरल मैनेजर कम एडिशनल रजिस्ट्रार ऑफ सोसायटी जिला मुक्तसर को सम्मानित किया। संस्था के प्रधान नरिंदर सिंह पम्मा संधू ने बताया कि यह सम्मान उनकी पदोन्नति व बेहतर सेवाएं के बदले किया गया है।

सोसायटी के सीनियर पदाधिकारी रिटायर्ड हेड मास्टर बख्तावर सिंह मान ने कहा कि ऐसे इमानदार व मेहनती अधिकारियों को प्रोत्साहित करना हमारा फर्ज बनता है ताकि आम जनता व सरकारी अदारों की सांझ बनी रहे। सोसायटी की तरफ माधो सिंह राजपुरोहित, गुरमिंदर सिंह चहल, तीर्थ जिंदल, निरंजन सिंह और अर्शदीप सिंह शामिल थे।

जनरल मैनेजर जगविंदर सिंह ने संकल्प सोसायटी के पदाधिकारियों का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए विश्वास दिलाया कि वह अपनी ड्यूटी व जिम्मेवारी को और भी बेहतर ढंग से निभाने का प्रयास करेंगे। इस मौके पर सीनियर सहायक जवाला प्रसाद, जरनैल सिंह, पवन कुमार क्लर्क, नरिंदर सिंह क्लर्क, योगेश बांसल क्लर्क, लवप्रीत सिंह, राकेश कुमार और स्टाफ मौजूद था।

