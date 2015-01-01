पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेंशन:सरबत दा भला ट्रस्ट ने 200 परिवारों को दी मासिक पेंशन

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
सरबत का भला चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट मुक्तसर ने इकाई लगभग 200 परिवारों को मासिक पेंशन समारोह दौरान 110000 रुपए की वित्ती सहायता भाई मस्तान सिंह कॉम्पलेक्स में मुख्यातिथि मेजर गुरजंट सिंह औलख ने अपने कर कमलों से निभाई। इस समय महंत कश्मीर सिंह भी विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित थे। इस अवसर पर जिलाध्यक्ष गुरबिंदर सिंह बराड़, हरपाल सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह सदस्य, बलविंदर सिंह, प्रोजेक्ट चेयरमैन अरविंदरपाल सिंह, संगठन सचिव राजेन्द्र सिंह, खजानची, गुरपाल सिंह, सचिव जसविंदर सिंह मनकू, एजुकेशन कोआर्डीनेटर हरिंदर कौर, मलकीत सिंह, गुरचरन सिंह व अमृतपाल सिंह उपस्थित थे।

