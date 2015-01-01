पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिवेशन 2020-21:माता साहिब कौर सीसे स्कूल में अधिवेशन शुरू

गुरु हरसहाए2 घंटे पहले
सरकार के निर्देशानुसार माता साहिब कौर सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के अधिवेशन (2020-21) शुरू हुए। कोरोना महामारी के चलते अधिवेशन में सभी शिक्षण संस्थाओं को कई प्रकार की मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है और इसमें सबसे ज्यादा विद्यार्थी क्षेत्र चाहे ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के साथ जुड़े होने के बावजूद अध्यापकों की मौजूदगी में शिक्षा ग्रहण करना ऑनलाइन शिक्षा से ज्यादा लाभकारी है।

इसी उद्देश्य के साथ सरकार के जारी निर्देश पर विद्यालयों का नौंवीं से कक्षा बारहवीं जो उच्चतम वर्ग की कक्षा है, उनके लिए स्कूल वास्तविक रूप से दोबारा प्रारंभ किए गए है। कोरोना संबंधित सभी सावधानियों को देखते हुए सभी को एक-दूसरे से दो मीटर की सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रखनी है, मास्क का उपयोग करना है, सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करना है। बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए माता साहिब कौर सीनियर सेकेंडरी पब्लिक स्कूल में सैनिटाइजर मशीन लगाई गई है।

पहले दिन स्कूल के प्रिंसिपल पंकज धमीजा, स्कूल मैनेजमेंट कमेटी के सदस्य महीपाल सिंह, कमलपाल सिंह, हरबीर सिंह, गुरिंदर पाल सिंह, सिमरन, स्कूल कॉर्डिनेटर रवीना, बबीता, रेना सिंगला, पवनदीप कौर, विशाली, संदीप शर्मा, वरिंदर सिंह, अभय बजाज, गुरप्रीत शर्मा, संदीप कुमार, गौरव, जसबीर सिंह, बख्शीश सिंह, रमन कुमार, सवरन सिंह, लवप्रीत और साजन कुमार पुगल ने छात्रों को चाकलेट देकर उनका स्वागत किया। प्रिंसिपल पंकज धमीजा ने छात्रों को प्रोत्साहित करते हुए शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ने को कहा और कोरोना संबंधी सभी सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए सुरक्षित एवं स्वस्थ रहने की कामना की।

