मामला दर्ज:नशीले पदार्थों व अफीम सहित सात लोग काबू,एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया

फिरोजपुर4 घंटे पहले
थाना तलवंडी भाई की पुलिस ने गश्त और छापेमारी के दौरान दो मामलों में तीन आधी जली सिल्वर की पन्नी, तीन लाइटर, एक दस रुपए का आधी जली नोट, एक पाइप प्लास्टिक और 10 ग्राम अफीम सहित सात व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। जानकारी देते हुए एएसआई गुरभेज सिंह ने बताया कि एएसआई लखवीर सिंह के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी गश्त के दौरान

संदिग्ध व्यक्तियों की चेकिंग के संबंध में बस स्टैंड तलवंडी भाई में मौजूद थे तो इस दौरान मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि अंग्रेज सिंह गेजा पुत्र गुरा सिंह, सुखविंद्र सिंह पुत्र बिक्कर सिंह, निशान सिंह पुत्र ठाकर, धर्मजीत सिंह पुत्र जीत सिंह, हरकर्मजीत सिंह पुत्र हरभजन सिंह, हरप्रीत सिंह पुत्र स्वर्ण सिंह निवासी वार्ड नंबर 6 तलवंडी भाई जो नशा करने और बेचने के आदी हैं वे सभी अब श्मशानघाट तलवंडी भाई में बैठ कर नशे का सेवन

कर रहे हैं। पुलिस पार्टी की तरफ से उक्त आरोपियों पर छापेमारी करके काबू किया और इन के पास से 3 अर्ध जली सिलवर पन्नी, 3 लाइटर, एक दस रुपए का अर्ध जला नोट, एक प्लास्टिक पाइप बरामद हुई। दूसरे मामले में पुलिस ने गश्त के दौरान एक व्यक्ति को 10 ग्राम अफीम सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी देते हुए एएसआई गुरभेज सिंह ने बताया कि उन की एएसआई पाल सिंह पुलिस पार्टी सहित गश्त के दौरान नगर

कौंसिल तलवंडी भाई के दफ्तर के नजदीक मौजूद थे तो उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली कि बूटा सिंह पुत्र मेहर सिंह निवासी वार्ड नंबर 3 तलवंडी भाई जो अफीम बेचने का धंधा करता है वह अभी दाना मंडी तलवंडी भाई में ग्राहकों का इंतजार कर रहा है। पुलिस पार्टी की तरफ से उक्त आरोपी पर छापेमारी करके काबू किया तो तलाशी दौरान उसके पास से 10 ग्राम अफीम बरामद हुई।

