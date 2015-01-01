पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तस्कर:28 बोतल शराब और 85 लीटर लाहन सहित तस्कर गिरफ्तार

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने शराब सहित तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। दूसरे मामले में पुलिस ने लाहन बरामद की पर तस्कर फरार हो गया। थाना सिटी जीरा के एएसआई जगजीत सिंह ने बताया कि मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि जगदीश लाल उर्फ कुकी निवासी घोड़ मोहल्ला जीरा अवैध शराब बेचता है। वह शराब लेकर मैन चौक जीरा की तरफ आ रहा है। पुलिस ने नाका लगाकर जगदीश लाल को काबू किया तो उससे 28 बोतल अंग्रेजी शराब की बरामद हुई। दूसरे मामले में थाना गुरु हरसहाए के एएसआई मलकीत कुमार ने बताया कि उन्होंने पुलिस पार्टी सहित गांव मोठा वाला से 85 लीटर लाहन बरामद की मगर आरोपी मुख्तयार सिंह निवासी गांव सोहनगढ़ रत्ते वाला मौके से फरार हो गया।

150 नशीली गोलियों के साथ दो व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार
थाना गिद्दड़बाहा की पुलिस नशीली गोलियों सहित दो व्यक्तियों को काबू किया है। एसपी भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी के साथ उन्होंने गिद्दड़बाहा-थराजवाला लिंक सड़क पर 2 युवकों को बाइक पर आते देखा। युवकों के पास एक पारदर्शी लिफाफा पकड़ा हुआ था, जिसमें नशीली गोलियों के पत्ते साफ दिखाई दे रहे थे। पुलिस कर्मियों ने उन्हें रोककर तलाशी ली तो उनसे 150 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। आरोपियों की पहचान जसकरन सिंह और सुखप्रीत सिंह वासी गुरुसर के तौर पर हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

मुक्तसर | थाना गिद्दड़बाहा की पुलिस नशीली गोलियों सहित दो व्यक्तियों को काबू किया है। एसपी भूपिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी के साथ उन्होंने गिद्दड़बाहा-थराजवाला लिंक सड़क पर 2 युवकों को बाइक पर आते देखा। युवकों के पास एक पारदर्शी लिफाफा पकड़ा हुआ था, जिसमें नशीली गोलियों के पत्ते साफ दिखाई दे रहे थे। पुलिस कर्मियों ने उन्हें रोककर तलाशी ली तो उनसे 150 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। आरोपियों की पहचान जसकरन सिंह और सुखप्रीत सिंह वासी गुरुसर के तौर पर हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें