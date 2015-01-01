पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जन्मदिन:स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि का 61वां जन्मदिन

मुक्तसरएक घंटा पहले
बूड़ा गुज्जर रोड स्थित बांसल रिसोर्ट में शनिवार को श्री कल्याण कमल आश्रम हरिद्वार के अनंत श्री विभूषित 1008 महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कमलानंद गिरि का 61वां जन्मदिन धूमधाम से मनाया गया। समारोह में पंजाब के विभिन्न जिलों से श्रद्धालुओं ने पहुंचकर जहां गुरु जी महाराज को जन्मदिन की बधाईयां दी वहीं गुरु जी से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार कार्यक्रम में भजन-संकीर्तन करने व भजनों पर झूमने जैसा माहौल न बन सका, मगर दूर-दराज से श्रद्धालुओं ने समारोह में पहुंचकर कतारों में लग गुरु जी महाराज से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया।

पंडाल स्थल गुरु जी महाराज के जयकारों से गूंज उठा। कोरोना के चलते इस बार लोहे के बने सुरक्षा कवच के चलते श्रद्धालु गुरु जी महाराज का तिलक या माल्यार्पण नहीं कर सके। स्वामी जी महाराज द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं को दूर से ही आशीर्वाद दिया जा रहा था। वहीं श्रद्धालु भी गुरु जी को दूर से ही प्रणाम कर प्रसाद ग्रहण कर रहे थे, ताकि कोरोना नियमों का पालन बाखूबी बना रहे। वहीं श्रद्धालुओं ने जागरुकता बरतते हुए खुद ही मास्क लगाकर पहुंचे। वहीं उन्हें हाथ भी सैनिटाइज करवाए गए। महोत्सव के चलते पंडाल को खूबसूरत ढंग से सजाया गया था। कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार श्रद्धालु आते-जाते ही दिखाई दिए, ताकि भीड़ एकत्र न हो।

