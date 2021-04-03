पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी:पटियाला में टेट पास बेरोजगार अध्यापकों पर लाठीचार्ज करने की निंदा, बैठक के लिए समय देने की मांग की

मुक्तसर2 घंटे पहले
  • टेक्निकल सर्विस यूनियन ने किसानों के समर्थन में फूंका केंद्र सरकार का पुतला

टेक्निकल सर्विस यूनियन (टीएसयू) स्टेट कमेटी के आह्वान पर यूनियन सब डिवीजन बरीवाला के महासचिव अमरजीत पाल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध और किसान, मजदूरों पर हो रहे अत्याचारों के विरोध में केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी गई। अमरजीतपाल शर्मा ने कहा कि लोगों को लुभावने नारे देकर सत्ता में आई पंजाब व केंद्र सरकार अब लोगों द्वारा अपने वायदे निभाने के लिए जब सरकार को याद करवाने के लिए संघर्ष किए जा रहे हैं तो सरकार उन पर लाठियां बरसा रही है।

उन्होंने केन्द्र सरकार से मांग की कि सभी स्टेटों के लोगों के संघर्ष की आवाज सुनकर लोक विरोधी कानून वापस लिए जाएं। इस अवसर पर बल्ला सिंह, सुखमिंदर सिंह, मनिंदर सिंह, फकीर सिंह, सुरेन्द्र सिंह, ठेका नेता मनिंदर सिंह के अलावा बिजली कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।

संघर्ष करने पर ही क्यों जागती है सरकार

नेताओं ने कहा कि गत दिवस पटियाला में शांतमयी रोष मार्च कर रहे टेट पास बेरोजगार अध्यापकों पर लाठीचार्ज किया गया। इसी तरह पावरकॉम व ट्रांसको अधीन कार्य करते ठेका मुलाजिमों द्वारा जब संघर्ष किया जाता है तो सरकार द्वारा बैठकों का दौर चलाया जाता है परंतु मसला हल नहीं किया जाता। नेताओं ने सरकार से मांग की कि लोगों से किए वायदे पूरे किए जाएं और ठेका मुलाजिमों व अन्य कैटागिरी को मीटिंग देकर मसले हल किए जाएं।

