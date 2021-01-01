पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वकीलों ने बंद रखा कामकाज, एईटीसी को मांगपत्र सौंपा:जीएसटी पॉलिसी के खिलाफ टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन ने किया प्रदर्शन

फिरोजपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आबकारी एवं कर कमिशनर आफिस में नई जीएसटी पॉलिसी के विरोध में टैक्स बार एसोसिएशन ने प्रधान अमन दोयड़ा की अगुवाई में शुक्रवार को हड़ताल की और अपनी मांग को लेकर एईटीसी को मांगपत्र सौंपा। इस मौके पर वकीलों ने अपना कामकाज बंद रखा। इस मौके पर उन्होंने एईटीसी नवकिरण कौर, जगतार सिंह व रजनी देवगण को केंद्र के नाम एक मांगपत्र सौंपते हुए बताया कि जीएसटी की नई पॉलिसी में बहुत

खामियां है जिससे व्यापरियों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचेगा। उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार को अपील करते हुए कहा कि इस पॉलिसी में बदलाव करना चाहिए। इस मौके पर एडवोकेट अनुपम गुप्ता, विनोद सूद, वी पी कृष्ण, बॉबी अवस्थी, अजय चावला आदि एडवोकेट उपस्थित रहे ।

बिजली कामगार 3 को करेंगे रोष रैलियां : भुल्लर

पीएसईबी इंप्लाइज ज्वाइंट फोरम और नेशनल कोआर्डिनेशन के आह्वान पर समूह बिजली कामगार 3 फरवरी को पंजाब की सब डिविजनों पर डिविजन दफ्तरों के गेट के आगे काले बिल्ला लगा कर रोष रैली और केंद्र सरकार की अर्थी फूंकेंगे।

पीएसईबी इंप्लाइज फेडरेशन के सर्कल प्रधान बलकार सिंह भुल्लर ने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से निजीकरण की नीति के तहत पब्लिक अदारे बेचने, सरकारी बिजली फंड, कंपनियों का निजीकरण, बिजली बिल -2020 की ओर से सूबा सरकारों और केंद्र सरकार के बीच मुद्दे केंद्र के तहत लाने, प्राईवेट थर्मलों से महंगी बिजली खरीदने, स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने आदि मांगें पूरी की जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser