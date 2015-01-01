पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:सेंट्रल पे-स्केल के विरोध में टीचर्स ने प्रदर्शन कर जलाया सरकार का पुतला

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कहा-कर्मचारियों को पंजाब सरकार के पे-स्केल पर किया जाए रेगुलर

बुधवार को गवर्नमेंट टीचर्स यूनियन के सदस्यों ने जिला स्तर पर प्रदर्शन करते हुए पंजाब सरकार का पुतला जलाया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान यूनियन के प्रधान बलविंदर सिंह भुट्टो, सीनियर उप प्रधान जगसीर सिंह गिल, गुरचरन सिंह कलसी और महासचिव जसविंदर सिंह ममदोट ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग के सचिव कृष्ण कुमार ने सरकार का सबसे बढ़िया व भरोसेमंद अफसर बनने की लालसा में शिक्षा विभाग में नई भर्ती और केंद्रीय वेतन स्केल लागू करने का पत्र जब से जारी किया है, तब से ही यूनियन का पंजाब भर में विरोध जारी है।

अध्यापक नेताओं ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार एक तरफ तो केंद्र के काले कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए किसानों के हक में नए कानून बना रही है, वहीं दूसरे तरफ नई भर्ती अध्यापकों/मुलाजिमों और जबरन केंद्रीय वेतन थोपा जा रहा है। केंद्र के कर्मचारियों की तरह मिलती डीए की पेंडिंग किस्तों और पिछली बकाया रकम देने से भी पंजाब सरकार इनकार कर रही है।

प्रेस सचिव नीरज यादव, उप प्रधान गौरव मुंजाल, संदीप टंडन, राजिंदर सिंह राजा, महेंद्र सिंह धालीवाल, कमल ठाकुर, कृष्ण चंद जागोवालिया, राजिंदर सिंह, इकबाल सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्रीय वेतन स्केल लागू करने का पत्र तुरंत रद्द किया जाए।

शिक्षा विभाग में विभिन्न स्कीमों में कार्यरत कच्चे अध्यापकों और दफ्तरी कर्मचारियों को पंजाब के वेतन स्केल में रेगुलर किया जाए। 01/01/2016 से छठे पे कमीशन की रिपोर्ट तुरंत लागू की जाए, 2004 के बाद नियुक्त अध्यापकों और पुरानी पेंशन बहाल की जाए, डीए की पेंडिंग किस्तें व बकाया तुरंत दिया जाए।

रेगुलर करने तक मान भत्ता वालंटियर/अध्यापकों को कम से कम मेहनताना के दायरे में लाकर 21000 रुपए महीना वेतन दिया जाए, स्कूलों में खाली पोस्टों तुरंत भरी जाएं, विकास टैक्स के नाम पर 2400 रुपए सालाना कटौती बंद की जाए। अध्यापकों और मुलाजिमों के प्रोबेशन पीरियड को भी पदोन्नतियों के साथ-साथ एसीपी मामलों के लिए विचारा जाए।

