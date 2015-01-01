पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:मांगों के हल के लिए शिक्षा सचिव के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे अध्यापक

मुक्तसर4 घंटे पहले
डेमोक्रेटिक टीचर्स फ्रंट की जिला इकाई की मीटिंग प्रधान पवन कुमार की अध्यक्षता हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा सचिव ऑनलाइन शिक्षा जबरी लागू करके शिक्षा का उजाड़ा कर रहे हैं। निजीकरण को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है, गैरजरूरी ऑनलाइन टेस्टों व जूम मीटिंगों से अध्यापकों व विद्यार्थियों को परेशान किया जा रहा है और पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे में 100 प्रतिशत ऑनलाइन भागीदारी दिखाने के लिए अध्यापकों पर झूठे आंकड़े एकत्रित करने का दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। इसके विरोध में डीटीएफ के बैनर में अध्यापक 18 नवंबर को मोहाली में प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग में नई भर्ती के लिए वेतन ग्रेड को गलत ढंग से घटाने और केंद्रीय स्केल लागू करने के फैसले रद्द करने, कच्चे, ठेका आधारित व सोसायटियों अधीन काम करते अध्यापकों व नान टीचिंग स्टाफ को पक्का करने, ग्रह जिलों से बाहर भर्ती होने व तरक्की लेने वाले अध्यापकों को बिना कोई शर्त बदली करवाने का विशेष मौका देने आदि मांगे पूरी नहीं की जा रही है।

मीटिंग में कुलविंदर सिंह, पवन चौधरी, राजविंदर सिंह, सुभाष चंद्र, गुरदेव सिंह, कमलजीत पाल, अशोक पूनिया, सुरिंदर कुमार, रवि कुमार, मनदीप सिंह, कुलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि मांगों के निपटारे के लिए जिले भर से अध्यापक बड़ी संख्या में 18 नवंबर को मोहाली रैली में जाएंगे।

