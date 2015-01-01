पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांगपत्र:एसबीएस स्टेट टेक्निकल कैंपस के टीचिंग स्टॉफ व कर्मचारियों ने विधायक के पति को सौंपा मांगपत्र

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेट टेक्निकल कैंपस के टीचिंग स्टॉफ व कर्मचारियों की ओर से बीते तीन से माह से वेतन न मिलने के रोष में कैंपस के गेट पर लगाया गया धरना चौथा दिन भी जारी रहा। वहीं टीचिंग स्टॉफ व कर्मचारियों का वेतन न मिलने से रोषित स्टॉफ ने वीरवार को फिरोजपुर देहाती से विधायक सत्कार कौर गहरी के पति जसमेल सिंह लाडी गहरी से मुलाकात कर उन्हें अपना मांगपत्र सौंपा व जल्द से जल्द वेतन रिलीज करवाने की मांग की।

धरने में शामिल टीचिंग स्टॉफ व अन्य कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से टेक्निकल कैंपस को चलाने के लिए उसकी मेनेजमेंट बनाई है इतनी बड़ी बिल्डिंग बनाई है मगर कर्मचारियों के देने के लिए वेतन नहीं है। सरकार प्रबंधन करने में नाकाम साबित हो रही है। उन्हें बीते तीन माह से लगातार लारा दिया जा रहा है कि जल्द वेतन रिलीज होगा मगर अभी तक वेतन रिलीज होने के बारे में कोई पुख्ता जानकारी नहीं है । वहां मौजूद कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि अब तो उनके घरों का गुजारा चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है।

तीन माह तक तो वह किसी तरह दुकानदार से व अन्य से उधारी घर का राशन लेकर गुजारा कर रहे थे मगर अब उनकी ओर से राशन तक देने से इंकार कर दिया गया है जिसके चलते उन्हें बहुत सी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं टीचिंग स्टॉफ व कर्मचारियों ने एक आवाज में कहा कि अगर कॉलेज प्रबंधन व सरकार की ओर से जल्द उनके वेतन का पक्के तौर पर कोई हल नहीं किया गया तो वह संघर्ष को तेज करेंगे।

