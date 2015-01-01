पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूक:नेत्रहीनों ने वोट बनवाने के लिए किया जागरूक

फिरोजपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरी कर चुके नौजवान 15 दिसंबर तक चुनाव कार्यालय में जाकर वोट बनवाएं

मंगलवार को अंधविद्यालय में वोट बनवाने के लिए नौजवानों को जागरूक करने के लिए कार्यक्रम करवाया गया, जिसमें अंधविद्यालय में रह रहे 26 नेत्रहीनों ने जिलावासियों को वोट बनवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। कार्यक्रम में इलेक्शन सेल के स्वीप कोऑर्डिनेटर डॉक्टर सतिंदर सिंह ने नेत्रहीन लोगों से मुलाकात की और जागरूकता कार्यक्रम की सराहना की। कार्यक्रम में नेत्रहीन परमिंदर कुमार ने लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए कहा कि चुनाव विभाग द्वारा आगामी चुनाव के मद्देनजर नए वोट बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है, जिसकी अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसंबर है।

इसीलिए हलके के 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरी कर चुके नौजवान चुनाव कार्यालय में जाकर अपना वोट जरूर बनवाएं ताकि वह अपने हलके के विकास के लिए उम्मीदवार का चुनाव कर देश की तरक्की व विकास में अपना योगदान दे सकें। इसके अलावा एक अन्य नेत्रहीन ने कहा कि आप अपने वोट का इस्तेमाल अपने विवेक से करते हुए अपने हलके व प्रदेश में अच्छे उम्मीदवारों का चयन करें जिससे हलके व प्रदेश का विकास हो सके।

अंधविद्यालय के सहायक सचिव हरीश मोंगा ने कहा कि विद्यालय में 25 नेत्रहीन वोटर हैं जोकि हरेक चुनाव में अपने वोट का इस्तेमाल करते है। अंधविद्यालय की मैनेजमेंट कमेटी द्वारा नेत्रहीन वोटरों की वोट पोल करवाने के लिए उचित व्यवस्था की जाती है ताकि वे भी इस लोकतंत्र के पर्व में अपनी भागीदारी निभा सकें। कार्यक्रम में चुनाव कार्यालय से लखविंदर सिंह, अंधविद्यालय से सहायक सचिव हरीश मोंगा, सुपरवाइजर अवतार सिंह व पूर्ण चंद के अलावा अन्य मौजूद रहे।

