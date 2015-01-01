पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:दिल्ली आंदोलन में जा रहे किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों में तेल के खर्च का जिम्मा बराड़ परिवार ने लिया

मल्लांवाला
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों को रद करवाने के लिए पंजाब में 89 दिनों से और दिल्ली में 17 दिनों से किसानों का धरना जारी है। धरने में शामिल होने के लिए पंजाब के व अन्य राज्यों से किसान आ रहे हैं। पंजाब के लोग किसानों का हर तरह से मदद करने के लिए तैयार हैं। कोई पिंन्नियां बनवाकर भेज रहा है तो कोई लंगर की व्यवस्था कर रहा है।

ऐसे ही दिल्ली में किसानी मोर्चा के लिए जाने वाले किसानों के लिए बराड़ परिवार की तरफ से तेल का खर्च दिया गया। बलविंदर सिंह छोटा बराड़ और जसविंदर सिंह ने जानकारी देते बताया कि किसानी संघर्ष के लिए दिल्ली जाने वाले किसानों के लिए गाड़ी का आने-जाने का तेल का खर्च हम परिवार की तरफ से दिया जाएगा। जिस भी किसान भाई ने मुद्दकी से दिल्ली किसानी संघर्ष के लिए जाना हो तो वह संपर्क कर सकता है। इस मौके पर बलजिंदर सिंह छोटा बराड़, सुखवीर सिंह छोटा, गुरप्रीत सिंह बराड़, इंद्रजीत सिंह प्रधान, परमजीत सिंह बराड़ आदि किसान नेता उपस्थित थे।

आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए प्रकट साहब गुरुद्वारा साहिब से अरदास करन उपरांत किसानों का ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों का एक बड़ा काफिला और रवाना हुआ है। गुरु हरसहाए शहर के साथ लगते अलग-अलग गांवों में से किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति के प्रधान धर्म सिंह सिद्धू के नेतृत्व में बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों में दिल्ली की तरफ कूच किया है। इन की तरफ से दिल्ली को जाने से पहला देश के पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का पिट सियापा किया गया। जिसके बाद भारी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो गए।

