दादागिरी:ड्राइवर ने एक्सीडेंट कर कंबाइन तोड़ी, मालिक ने पैसे मांगे तो उसके भाई को घंटेभर बंधक बना लाठियों से पीटा

  • खड़ाेले गांव में दुकान से मिठाई लेने गए व्यक्ति से मारपीट, 7 पर केस

अनिल शर्मा| दुकान से मिठाई लेने गए खड़ोले गांव के व्यक्ति को कुछ लोगों ने घेरकर मारपीट की और उसको पकड़कर अपने घर ले गए वहां भी लाठी डंडों से पीटकर घायल कर दिया। व्यक्ति का इलाज फिरोजपुर के अस्पताल में चल रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार खड़ोले गांव का जसवीर सिंह पुत्र फुंमण सिंह दुकान से मिठाई लेने गया था तो रंजिश के चलते कुछ लोगों ने उसे पकड़कर घसीटते हुए अपने घर ले गए एक घंटे बंधक बनाकर लाठी डंडों से पीटकर घायल कर दिया। पीड़ित ने बयान में बताया कि मारपीट करने वाले परिवार का लड़का पीड़ित के भाई की कंबाइन चलाता था जिसने कुछ दिन पहले मध्य प्रदेश में धान की कटाई करने गई कंबाइन की टक्कर मारकर वहां दुसरों के ट्रैक्टर आदि का काफी नुकसान किया था जिसकी भरपाई करने की बजाए वहां से भागकर अपने गांव लौट आया।

पीड़ित के मुताबिक आने से पहले कंबाइन का कुछ सामान उतारकर बेच दिया। पीड़ित परिवार की तरफ से नुकसान की भरपाई के बारे पूछने पर अपशब्दों सहित विवाद करते हुए मारने की धमकियां देने लगे। इसी रंजिश के चलते फिर जब पीड़ित उनके दुकान से मिठाई ले रहा था तो उसको मारपीट करते हुए खींचकर अपने घर ले जाकर मारपीट की। पीड़ित की शिकायत पर थाना प्रभारी जसविंदर सिंह ने तीन महिलाओं सहित सात लोगों के खिलाफ थाना अरिफके में मामला दर्ज किया है।

एक्सीडेंट कर गांव भाग आया जगजीत

पुलिस को दिए बयान में जसवीर सिंह पुत्र फुंमण सिंह निवासी खड़ोले ने बताया कि जगजीत सिंह पुत्र संतोख सिंह निवासी गांव चुगते वाला जो कि उसके भाई की कंबाइन चलाता है पिछले दिनों धान की कटाई के संबंध में मध्य प्रदेश के इटारसी जिले में गए थे तो वह जगजीत सिंह ने कंबाइन से वहां टक्कर मारकर दो ट्रैक्टरों का काफी नुकसान कर दिया और इसके अलावा कंबाइन का सामान उतार कर बेच दिया। फिर भरपाई करने की बजाय वहां से भागकर अपने गांव आ गया।पीड़ित ने बताया कि जब वह दुकान से मिठाई ले रहा था तो उक्त जगजीत सिंह जिसका घर दुकान के पास है वह दुकान पर परिवारिक सदस्यों पिता संतोख सिंह, भाई पप्पू, जगजीत सिंह का लड़का, सुरजीत कौर पत्नी संतोख सिंह, बलजीत कौर पत्नी पप्पू, मनप्रीत कौर पत्नी जगजीत सिंह दुकान पर आ गए और उस की मारपीट करने लगे।

