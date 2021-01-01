पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जच्चा-बच्चा की मौत का मामला:महिला की मौत पर बोला परिवार-अस्पताल ने इमरजेंसी के बावजूद नहीं करवाया इलाज

मुक्तसर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिकायत की कॉपी दिखाता व जानकारी देता रमनदीप। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिकायत की कॉपी दिखाता व जानकारी देता रमनदीप।
  • सरकारी अस्पताल के स्टाफ पर लगाए लापरवाही के आरोप
  • परिवार ने डीसी, सिविल सर्जन से लगाई कार्रवाई करने की गुहार

सरकारी अस्पताल मुक्तसर से फरीदकोट मेडिकल काॅलेज रेफर की गई महिला की 20 जनवरी को मौत हो गई। महिला के परिजनों ने सरकारी अस्पताल मुक्तसर के स्टाफ व गायनी विभाग के डाक्टरों पर उपचार के दौरान लापरवाही बरतने का आराेप लगाया है। मृतक महिला गुरप्रीत कौर (23) के पति रमनदीप सिंह वासी गांव झबेलवाली ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी काे 28 दिसंबर 2020 को सुबह करीब 6 बजे सरकारी अस्पताल मुक्तसर में लेकर आया था, परंतु अस्पताल स्टाफ ने इमरजेंसी के बावजूद उनको प्राथमिकता नहीं दी।

करीब 9 बजे जब गर्भवती को दिल की धड़कन व बीपी चेक करने का कहकर अंदर ले जाया गया तो कहा कि आपका केस डिलीवरी के लिए तैयार है। साढ़े 10 बजे स्टाफ ने बताया कि बच्चा मरा हुआ पैदा हुआ है। करीब 2:30 बजे गुरप्रीत कौर को लेबर रूम से बाहर लाया गया ताे उसकी हालत गंभीर थी व पेशाब नहीं आ रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि जब इस बारे में स्टाफ से बात की तो उन्होंने कहा कि कोई बात नहीं आ जाएगा। गुरप्रीत की हालत देख जब परिवार ने डॉक्टरों को मरीज को रेफर करने के लिए कहा ताे डाक्टरों ने मरीज की हालत को ठीक बताया।

पत्नी को 29 दिसंबर को कर दिया रेफर : रमनदीप

महिला के पति रमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि अगले दिन 29 दिसंबर को सुबह फिर गुरप्रीत कौर को लेबर रुम में ले जाया गया व शाम करीब 4 बजे परिवार को बताया कि मरीज की हालत ठीक नहीं है अाैर आगामी उपचार के लिए गुरु गोबिंद सिंह मेडिकल काॅलेज फरीदकोट रैफर कर दिया गया। उस समय भी गुरप्रीत की हालत काफी गंभीर हो चुकी थी। डिलीवरी के समय गुर्दे काम करना छोड़ गए

रमनदीप ने कहा कि फरीदकोट मेडिकल काॅलेज के अनुसार डिलीवरी के समय अधिक जोर लगने से गुर्दे काम छोड़ चुके हैं, 21 दिन उपचार के बाद 20 जनवरी को मौत हो गई।
रिपोर्ट आने पर की जाएगी कार्रवाई : सिविल सर्जन
^केस जांच के लिए भेजा हुआ है व जैसे ही रिपोर्ट आएगी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
-डॉ. रंजू सिंगला, सिविल सर्जन

रिपोर्ट ठीक थी, फिर पेट में बच्चे की मौत कैसे हो सकती है : पीडि़त परिवार

पीडि़त परिवार ने सवाल किया कि जब सरकारी अस्पताल ले जाते समय गुरप्रीत के हुए स्कैन व अन्य रिपोर्ट के अनुसार वह बिल्कुल ठीक थी तो फिर पेट में बच्चे की मौत कैसे हो सकती है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जच्चा बच्चा की मौत सरकारी अस्पताल मुक्तसर के गायनी डॉक्टर व स्टाफ की लापरवाही के कारण हुई है। उन्होंने डीसी मुक्तसर, सिविल सर्जन मुक्तसर व अन्य अधिकारियों को शिकायत देकर लापरवाही करने वाले स्टाफ व डाक्टरों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

